William M. Anderson Elementary Receives 94 New Trees

Students from William M. Anderson Elementary School helped plant 94 trees at their schoolyard. High-priority planting areas are receiving new trees in Dallas.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas City Council’s District 5, William M. Anderson Elementary, located in a high-priority area for tree planting, received new trees on its campus on March 29, 2024. All 94 trees were planted at the school with the energetic help of third, fourth, and fifth graders. Species planted included Afghan pine, bigtooth maple, Chinese pistache, and several more.

The planting at William M. Anderson Elementary was selected based on the research in the Dallas Tree Equity Planting Map, which overlays tree canopy coverage with other indicators of community need, including air quality, poverty, and public health. This information helps the Texas Trees Foundation and its City and community partners plant trees where they are most needed.

Increasing tree canopy aligns with Dallas’ 2020 Comprehensive Environmental & Climate Action Plan (CECAP), a priority for all the districts across the City, including Council Member Jaime Resendez’s District 5.

Tree plantings are not possible without the support of partners committed to forestry. WestRock, a leader in sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions, is committed to making significant progress toward a more circular, sustainable economy.

“WestRock is committed to Unboxing Good in communities across our global operating footprint. Through partnerships with organizations such as Texas Trees Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation, we are investing to improve public green spaces that provide health, environmental and recreation benefits,” said Mandy Burnette, director, Corporate Giving. “We also recognize the important role our teammates play in our partnerships by volunteering to plant trees and spruce up green spaces in their local community.”

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for the neighbors, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

In the City of Dallas, there are an estimated 14.7 million trees (Texas Trees Foundation, 2015) producing $239 million in quantifiable environmental benefits annually (Texas Tree Foundation, 2019). These trees also provide aesthetic, social, and spiritual benefits that go beyond monetary value.

"We are proud to encourage and support local efforts to plant trees. Cities and towns around the globe that line their streets and fill their parks with trees are building healthier, happier communities," said Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president.

The benefits of these trees are innumerable – they will cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. The increase of green space also cultivates children’s knowledge and awareness of the natural environment.

All involved in the planting were happy to see William M. Anderson Elementary become greener, cleaner, and healthier.