Zuci Systems appoints Naganathan NS as Senior Vice President – Human Resources
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuci Systems, a digital consulting and AI solutions firm, has announced the appointment of Naganathan NS as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Naganathan has over three decades of experience in developing HR strategies across various industries and has been nationally recognized and awarded for his work.
Before joining Zuci, Naganathan served as the Head of HR & Senior Vice President of HR & People Strategy at the BORN Group. He has also held leadership roles at Photon Infotech, MapOptis, and Changepond Technologies.
In his new role, Naganathan will lead the HR department at Zuci as the firm focuses on business expansion and the recruitment and retention of top talent.
“We're thrilled to welcome Mr. Nathan as our new Senior Vice President - Human Resources at Zuci. His extensive experience and leadership qualities make him a valuable addition to our team. We believe Nathan's strategic vision and leadership will greatly contribute to our growth and innovation, benefiting both Zuci and our clients.”, said, Vasudevan Swaminathan, Founder CEO, Zuci Systems.
Naganathan shared his excitement, “I am delighted to be a part of the Journey with the Winning Team Zuci as Senior Vice President – HR. I'm committed to making sure everyone feels valued and respected, turning this job into a rewarding journey for all of us."
About Zuci Systems
Established in the year 2016, Zuci (pr.shu-chi) Systems is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct difference basis its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering and data science & AI. The US-based company has global presence in North America, Europe and India with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has niche focus on BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci’s extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.
For more information, visit www.zucisystems.com
Lini Susan John
