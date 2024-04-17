Fulya Kulabas Joins United Planet as Strategic Partnerships and Development Director
United Planet is excited to announce that Fulya Kulabas has been appointed as the organization’s Strategic Partnerships and Development Director.
With Fulya's support, United Planet will harness the power of collaboration, experiential learning, and community engagement to bring about a more peaceful, sustainable, and united world.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Planet is excited to announce that Fulya Kulabas has been appointed as the organization’s Strategic Partnerships and Development Director. With over two decades of diverse experience, Fulya’s career has been defined by impactful contributions to leading organizations such as UNICEF and corporations like Sony.
— David Santulli, Founder & President of United Planet
“As I embark on the journey as Strategic Partnerships and Development Director at United Planet, I am filled with excitement and determination. My diverse experiences enriched my perspective on the critical role of strategic partnerships and innovative approaches in advancing societal progress. My diverse experience living in various parts of the world has underscored the importance of nurturing global connections and fostering mutual understanding. I highly value United Planet's mission and am proud to be a part of it.”
Now, as part of the United Planet team, Fulya is eager to leverage her career expertise to further United Planet's mission. “I am committed to enhancing our impact through strategic partnerships and development initiatives that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while cultivating global leadership and mutual understanding,” she said.
“Working closely with the exceptional team at United Planet, we’ll leverage the power of collaboration and community engagement to build a more peaceful, sustainable, and united world, ensuring our social impact is both significant and enduring,” she continued.
David Santulli, Founder and President of United Planet, expresses his excitement about Fulya joining the team: “We are extremely excited to welcome Fulya Kulabas to our team. Fulya brings over two decades of experience across nonprofits and multinational corporations ranging from Sony to UNICEF and beyond. As United Planet's Strategic Partnerships and Development Director, Fulya will continue to expand upon United Planet's momentum to foster global leadership and support the United Nations SDGs, while building bridges of mutual understanding and trust across local and global communities. With Fulya's support, United Planet will forge new corporate, academic, and civil society alliances and harness the power of collaboration, experiential learning, and community engagement to bring about a more peaceful, sustainable, and united world.”
ABOUT UNITED PLANET
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, international experiential learning, and internship experiences in more than 40 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online.
For media inquiries, please contact Mohammad Hijazi, Marketing & Communications Manager at United Planet via mohammad@unitedplanet.org.
Mohammad Hijazi
United Planet
+1 617-874-8041
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
United Planet Overview