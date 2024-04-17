MentorAPM Welcomes Two Senior Sales Executives
Asset performance and work management software provider continues growth journey with enhanced expertise
I believe strongly that MentorAPM has a unique technology that addresses challenges holistically and am particularly attracted to its criticality and risk analysis.”PHOENIX, US, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MentorAPM™, a leading-edge intelligent asset management software solution, is ushering in the second quarter with an expanded team with the addition of two senior sales executives to oversee its primary customer groups – Ken Madsen responsible for industrial business development and David Stadelmann for municipal. Faced with similar challenges, such as aging infrastructure and tightening regulations, Madsen and Stadelmann share a passion for helping customers solve problems with software and SaaS technology solutions, bringing more than 50 years of combined experience to help organizations in need of MentorAPM’s state-of-the-art asset management technology.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the MentorAPM team in the role of Senior Sales Executive,”said Madsen. “I’ve spent my entire career in high tech, with the vast majority of roles involving asset management and digital transformation. I believe strongly that MentorAPM has a unique technology that addresses challenges holistically and am particularly attracted to its criticality and risk analysis. I am eager to introduce the manufacturing sector to this game-changing tool that will take their operations to the next level of efficiency.”
Before joining MentorAPM, Madsen served in senior positions at industrial manufacturing and logistic companies, including Molex, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, and Petasense. He has been instrumental in securing multi-million-dollar strategic relationships with Global 1000 companies, spanning across the chemical, petrochemical and oil and gas industries.
Stadelmann joined MentorAPM at the end of 2023 after a decade at Aquatic Informatics, a public cleantech software company serving the water industry, where he increased municipal sales 43 percent year-over-year. He spent the 15 years prior at Linko Technology, Inc., where he focused on data management and compliance issues for wastewater utilities across the country.
“It’s truly an exciting time to join the MentorAPM team,” said Stadelmann. “I’ve served the water and wastewater industries my entire career and have seen firsthand the impact intelligent technologies can have on improving operations and compliance. The heightened focus on improving our country’s water and wastewater infrastructure is historic, providing us with an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on public health. I've gained vast insight into the key drivers that help utilities maintain excellence in service to their communities and feel confident MentorAPM will help them get their essential jobs done more easily.”
“We are very pleased to be building our sales organization with proven professionals like Dave and Ken,” said Tacoma Zach, CEO. “They are both passionate about solving problems and delivering value for our customers.”
Aligned with the core values upheld by MentorAPM, Madsen and Stadelmann are expected to bring great value to the company’s growth trajectory. The two are officially active in their roles and can be reached by visiting MentorAPM.com.
About MentorAPM
MentorAPM delivers end-to-end asset lifecycle management from daily work orders through capital plans. Powered by more than 50 years of experience with asset-intensive industries and utilities MentorAPM helps end users connect plant and network assets, workforce and data in a single solution. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Tacoma Zach and John Clow, MentorAPM uniquely delivers effective asset management by equipping organizations with vital tools to identify, prioritize, and fortify critical infrastructure while simplifying and streamlining the decision-making process. The cloud-based suite includes a central CMMS integrated with powerful Asset Performance Management and risk-based decision support – all built on a foundation of asset management best practices that inform the right asset strategies.
