AI4CES Delivers New Podcast "AI Publishing Formula" Exploring AI Strategy and Tactics in the Publishing World
Jamie Culican and Melle Melkumian discuss harnessing AI in publishing for authorsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to embark on a groundbreaking journey into the world of artificial intelligence with the launch of the new podcast, AI Publishing Formula. Hosted by Jamie Culican, a celebrated seven-figure fantasy author and publishing mentor, alongside Melle Melkumian, an MIT-certified AI expert and visionary technology marketing director, this weekly podcast aims to demystify the dynamic role of AI in transforming the publishing industry. The two hosts own AI4CES, the pioneering company that offered the first AI writing and publishing courses to the indie market. Together they have worked with a multitude of authors to grow their businesses.
AI Publishing Formula invites listeners to a friendly chat where innovation meets practicality in the realm of AI-enhanced publishing. Each episode will delve into both strategy and tactics, exploring how AI tools and applications are reshaping everything from writing and editing to marketing, sales, and business processes. This engaging series promises to enlighten both the AI skeptics and aficionados alike, offering fresh insights and actionable advice.
"Our goal is to simplify AI technology for our audience, making it accessible and practical for authors and publishers who want to harness its power to elevate and streamline their work,” says Melle Melkumian, Co-founder and CMO of AI4CES. “Every other business on the planet is integrating AI now, or will be shifting to include AI-strategies in their workflows over the coming year. We don’t want authors to be left behind.”
Jamie Culican Co-founder and CEO of AI4CES adds, "Melle and I have been having these conversations everyday over the last couple of years. We wanted to invite the public in and provide them with real insight in how AI can help them juggle all the challenges the indie author has in managing their business, their writing, and their families. We don’t talk about AI as an obscure technology, we discuss exactly how we implement it in our own publishing businesses and for our clients."
AI Publishing Formula launches its first episode today. Available on all major podcast platforms, this series is a must-listen for anyone interested in growing their publishing business in the AI-era.
To Listen: https://ai4ces.mykajabi.com/podcasts/ai-publishing-formula
Have questions for the podcast, visit the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/aipublishingformula
About AI4CES
AI4CES, a trailblazer in AI-driven education, delivers cutting-edge courses across a diverse range of vertical markets, including authors, proposal and grant writers, educators, entrepreneurs, and beyond. As a leader in AI education, AI4CES is committed to providing individuals with the expertise and tools necessary to leverage artificial intelligence for expediting their workflows. Through in-depth training, state-of-the-art methodologies, and hands-on techniques, AI4CES enables creative professionals in various fields to drive innovation and shape the future at an extraordinary pace.
