Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference 2024: Unlocking the Potential of IT Collaboration Between Uzbekistan and Korea
Uzbekistan and South Korea share significant cultural and economic values, including high regard for education, innovation, and technological advancement.TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea has deep roots and is characterized by strong diplomatic and economic collaborations. Over the years, these partnerships have manifested in numerous successful projects spanning various industries. Notably, leading Korean universities in Uzbekistan, such as Bucheon University, Inha University, and Kimyo International University, underscore the deep educational and cultural ties that enhance both nations' focus on technological and academic exchanges.
Uzbekistan and South Korea share significant cultural and economic values, including high regard for education, innovation, and technological advancement. These shared values facilitate a fruitful ground for cooperation, particularly in the IT and technology sectors.
The collaboration between Uzbekistan and South Korea extends beyond education into various sectors, including technology and business. Projects involving Korean technology firms and Uzbek institutions have led to significant developments in Uzbekistan's IT infrastructure. This ongoing partnership benefits from Uzbekistan's strategic initiatives, like the establishment of Korean universities which serve as a bridge between the educational and business ecosystems of both countries.
The upcoming Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference in Seoul will provide an extensive overview of the burgeoning IT outsourcing opportunities in Uzbekistan. Highlighting the country's talented workforce, with over 125,000 IT graduates annually and a cost-effective talent pool, the conference will showcase why Uzbekistan is becoming a preferred destination for IT outsourcing. The average salary in Uzbekistan’s IT sector is around $1,200, making it an attractive option for Korean companies seeking quality services at competitive prices.
The conference will also highlight several strategic initiatives aimed at facilitating foreign investment and reducing operational risks:
ZeroRisk Program: This presents an opportunity for foreign IT companies that wish to enter the Uzbek market with zero risks and costs. The program is designed to stimulate exports in the fields of IT and BPO outsourcing.
Regional Headquarters Program: Encourages multinational companies to establish their regional hubs in Uzbekistan by providing additional tax and business incentives.
Enterprise Uzbekistan: Supports foreign companies in navigating the Uzbek market with streamlined processes and comprehensive support services.
Secure your spot at this crucial conference to explore the expansive opportunities in Uzbekistan's IT outsourcing sector. Register now to connect with industry leaders and gain insights into how your organization can benefit from the competitive advantages Uzbekistan offers. Visit our official registration page to confirm your participation: https://bit.ly/ouc_seoul
Sherud Abdushakirov
IT Park Uzbekistan
+998 909246553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Uzbekistan is your next outsourcing destination!