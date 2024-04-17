Hits Radio launches first ever TV ad campaign

Hits Radio has today launched its first ever TV ad campaign, fronted by presenters Sam Thompson, Fleur East and Gemma Atkinson. The 30 second spots reflect the role of the station in its audience’s lives and sees the presenters out and about and visiting listeners across the country.

Airing from the 17th April, the new campaign will be seen in ad breaks during shows such as Gogglebox, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and Late Night Lycett and help to position Hits Radio as the UK’s pop station for 25-44s, delivering relatable, entertaining and authentic content that is everywhere where their listeners are – be that on air, online, or in person through curated live events.

The campaign follows last year’s successful marketing push of sister brand Greatest Hits Radio and comes as Bauer Media recently announced that sixteen of its local stations in England and Wales were rebranding to Hits Radio. The move means that even more listeners across the UK will be able to listen to Hits Radio’s ARIA award winning music formula of today’s biggest hits and biggest throwbacks, whilst still enjoying a mixture of locally and nationally produced programming and regular local news, information, traffic and travel.

The TV spot will also be supported by OOH, digital and print activity.

Discussing the new ad, Anne Marie-Lavan, Chief Marketing Officer for Bauer Media Audio UK said: “The driving force behind this campaign was always the intention to reflect everything we know Hits Radio listeners love about the station – the realness, our talent and of course the music – and I believe that’s exactly what we’ve achieved. I’m hugely proud of the ad – the first for Hits Radio – and of all of the brilliant team here at Bauer who helped bring it all together.’

About Bauer Media UK:

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.

About Hits Radio Network

The Hits Radio Network brings together a family of exciting radio stations across the UK, available on DAB Digital Radio, online and via listen apps. Alongside shows from much loved names including Fleur East, Sam Thompson and Gemma Atkinson are a suite of award-winning Breakfast shows, life-changing competitions and live events.

Aimed at an audience of 25-44 year olds, the Hits Radio Network is there to connect with listeners that lead busy and chaotic lives, by providing an entertaining and fun escape. Bursting with huge tunes and big personalities, stations are led by original, authentic presenters who love to surprise and entertain. But above all they love music and listeners to stations on the Hits Radio Network can expect to hear a soundtrack of the biggest hits and the biggest throwbacks from the last 20 years.