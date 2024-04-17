Commercial drone experts, Coptrz, partner with Ajuno

Cotprz & Ajuno Partnership

Commercial drone experts, Coptrz, has partnered with Ajuno, the innovative consultancy that enables the adoption of novel technologies.

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UK, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial drone experts, Coptrz, has partnered with Ajuno, the innovative consultancy that enables the adoption of novel technologies.

The partnership will focus on accelerating the adoption of new drone capability and further revolutionising organisations through drones.

Ajuno iteratively integrate solutions through a structured approach pioneered by NASA.

Coptrz, established in 2016, create full end-to-end commercial drone solutions across a wide variety of industries.

Paul Luen, CEO and Founder of Coptrz, commented: “At Coptrz we’ve been at the cutting edge of drone technology for the past 8 years.

“We’re proud and excited to be partnering with such an innovative company as Ajuno.

“This partnership allows us to continue to provide a world class service to a variety of

UK industries.”

Will Barnes, Co-founder and Director of Ajuno, said: “We’re excited to become a trusted consultancy partner of Coptrz.

“We can’t wait to increase the impact that we bring together to companies across the UK.”