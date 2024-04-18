Submit Release
Ivorypay Announces Strategic Partnership with Tether to Boost Crypto Payments in Africa

LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivorypay, a leading blockchain-based payment and remittance startup in Africa has announced a strategic partnership with Tether, the company behind the world’s most widely used stablecoin, USDT. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Tether will mint and issue USDT directly to Ivorypay, enhancing cheaper transactions, stability and efficiency within the Ivorypay ecosystem across Africa.

This partnership is set to empower businesses and individuals across Africa with more reliable and affordable options for digital transactions. Ivorypay will leverage Tether’s widespread acceptance and stability to provide a buffer against the often-volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, thus fostering greater confidence among users in utilizing digital currencies for daily transactions and also for cross-border remittances.

Oluwatobi Ajayi, CEO of Ivorypay, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Partnering with Tether is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our vision of simplifying and securing crypto transactions across Africa. It gives us easy access to the liquidity we need to cater to more businesses and individuals across the continent and to do that cheaper and faster than anybody else, which we believe will significantly enhance user trust and increase adoption rates across our platforms.”

With a growing payment ecosystem like Ivorypay for business and also Mansa, its crypto payment app for end users, the partnership will significantly enhance the reliability, and inclusivity of Ivorypay’s blockchain-based financial services across the continent. Ivorypay’s partnership with Tether is expected to drive further innovation in the African payment sector by introducing more businesses and consumers to the benefits of stable, digital transactions.

"This strategic partnership between Ivorypay and Tether represents a transformative step for digital transactions across Africa," said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund. "By integrating USDT into their payment systems, Ivorypay is poised to enhance financial inclusivity and streamline cross-border remittances, setting a new standard for stability and efficiency in the region's financial services. We are excited to support Ivorypay as they work to unlock new opportunities for businesses and consumers throughout Africa."

About Ivorypay
Ivorypay is a blockchain-based payment and remittance startup that enables businesses and individuals in Africa to transact seamlessly across borders using cryptocurrencies. With a focus on innovation and security, Ivorypay is dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and usability of cryptocurrencies to promote financial fluidity across the continent.

About Tether
Tether is the company behind USDT, the first and most well-established stablecoin in the cryptocurrency market, pegged 1-to-1 with the US dollar. Tether combines digital currency benefits with the stable value of traditional currencies, fostering a robust environment for digital transactions worldwide.

Oluwatobi Ajayi
Ivorypay
tobi@ivorypay.io
