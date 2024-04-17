17 April 2024

78

The President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

On April 16, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Turkmenistan Ahsan Wagan, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

Expressing deep gratitude for the time allocated for the audience, the diplomat conveyed warm words of greetings from the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and the Prime Minister of the country Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the head of state, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

Thanking for the kind words and conveying reciprocal greetings to the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Turkmenistan congratulated the plenipotentiary representative on his appointment to a high diplomatic post, wishing him great success in the important and responsible mission to further strengthen interstate cooperation.

During the meeting, which was held in a constructive manner, a thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues of long-term productive cooperation in various sectors of the economy, primarily in the fuel and energy sector, transport and communications.

Particular emphasis was placed on trade and economic ties that have great prospects, taking into account the increased mutual interest and complementarity of the national economies of the two countries, which have impressive potential.

A separate topic was the discussion of the possibilities of increasing the pace of construction of the transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), as well as laying power lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted, the implementation of these large-scale projects will give a powerful impetus to the socio-economic development of the region.

Along with this, the importance of further development of traditional bilateral humanitarian relations was emphasized, the strengthening of which is largely facilitated by various contacts in the field of culture and art, joint Culture Days, exhibitions, scientific and creative forums, etc.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov once again congratulated the diplomat on the start of work in Turkmenistan and wished him great success in his responsible activities.