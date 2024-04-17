Axis Integrated Mental Health Wins Coveted Best of Mile High™ Award

Chris Perez and Liesl Perez Cofounded Axis Integrated Mental Health The Axis Integrated Mental Health Logo is a blossom of 4 petals on the left in blue, green, and yellow and the words "Axis Integrated Mental Health" on the right. It symbolizes how people bloom when they encounter Axis' connected ecosystem of integrative

Prestigious Award Showcases the Power of Independent Practices to Change Lives

This victory is a testament to the collective effort and shared vision of all involved, affirming our belief in the transformative power of empathy and innovation in advancing mental health for all.” — Christopher Perez

DENVER, CO, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health has been honored with the prestigious recognition of being named the winner in the Mental Wellness category of the Best of Mile High™ Awards. This accolade celebrates Axis Integrated Mental Health's commitment to mental health excellence and its outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community.

The Best of Mile High™ Awards, organized by Inbound Systems, is a coveted accolade that recognizes and celebrates excellence in various sectors within the Mile High City. Axis Integrated Mental Health received the top prize against nine other nominees in the Mental Wellness category, showcasing its ability to deliver top-tier mental health services and results.

"Today, we are deeply honored to accept this award, not only as a recognition of the excellence demonstrated by the Axis Integrated Mental Health team but also as a profound acknowledgment of the support and trust bestowed upon us by the community who nominated and voted for our cause,” shared Christopher Perez, CEO and Cofounder of Axis Integrated Mental Health. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our fellow nominees whose commitment to mental wellness continually inspires us. This victory is a testament to the collective effort and shared vision of all involved, affirming our belief in the transformative power of empathy and innovation in advancing mental health for all."

The selection process for the Best of Mile High™ Awards is rigorous and transparent. There is no cost for candidates to enter the awards program, and nominations are open to local residents who can nominate eligible candidates for any category.

Axis Integrated Mental Health's win in the Mental Wellness category underscores the need Coloradoans have for mental health services that go beyond daily pills and simplifies the complex journey to mental wellness.

In one hour with Axis, people can:

• Work with a board-certified psychiatric provider to get diagnosed

• Craft a treatment plan ¬– with or without medication

• Call-in prescriptions

• Find and schedule with an in-network therapist

• Understand the best insurance strategy to cover costs

• Begin prior-authorizations for advanced treatments like Ketamine or TMS

• Secure transportation for treatment

Axis Integrated Mental Health takes most insurance plans and appointments are available in 7 days or less online or in-person.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is an award-winning, locally owned and operated mental health practice specializing in treating the most challenging depression and anxiety cases. The clinic’s board-certified mental health specialists combine modern psychiatry with evidence-based treatments and therapy to tailor a personalized and effective treatment plan for every patient. Since its foundation in 2019, the practice has expanded to serve communities in Aurora, Westminster and Louisville and has underwritten over $200K in free mental health care for the communities it serves.

To learn more about Axis Integrated Mental Health or to book an appointment in 7 days or less, please visit our website at Axismh.com.

