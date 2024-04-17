It’s Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary celebration! Pompompurin makes a guest appearance at AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND

Pompompurin makes a guest appearance at AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND!

Sanrio’s most-beloved character Hello Kitty is finally celebrating her 50th anniversary at AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND on Awaji Island in 2024.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the HELLO KITTY 50th ANNIVERSARY event - now ongoing – expect special meet-and-greet with Hello Kitty, a special birthday performance, plus the sale of 50th-anniversary limited edition goods and merchandise until Thursday, October 31st, 2024.

We’re also pleased to announce that in celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, Sanrio’s popular character Pompompurin will be visiting Media art & restaurant “HELLO KITTY SMILE” and theater restaurant “HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX “soon, on Sunday April 21st!

Event URL: https://awaji-resort.com/?post_type=news&p=11727

To help her celebrate this special year, Pompompurin will be joining Hello Kitty for a special meet-and-greet at the media art museum and restaurant HELLO KITTY SMILE, where you can meet Hello Kitty dressed in the costume of Princess Otohime. You can also catch Pompompurin at the theater restaurant HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX, where you can also enjoy Hello Kitty's special live show performance and vegan cuisine! After the show, we’ll host a greeting event with Hello Kitty, where guests can enjoy taking photos with both characters! It's the best chance to meet Hello Kitty and Pompompurin together on Awaji Island, so don't miss this opportunity!

■ Pompompurin Special Meet-and-Greet Information

Event Date:

April 21st, 2024 (Sun)

Event Schedule:

【HELLO KITTY SMILE】

Dining meet-and-greet at "GARDEN Terrace": 5:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Dining meet-and-greet at "Restaurant Tamatebako": 5:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

【HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX】

Lunch-time show with meet-and-greet: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.(Doors open at 11:00 a.m., last entry at 12:00 p.m.)

Cafe-time show with meet-and-greet: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Price:

【HELLO KITTY SMILE】

Dining meet-and-greet at "Restaurant Tamatebako": ¥1,000 per group + One order required

Dining meet-and-greet at "GARDEN Terrace": ¥1,000 per group + One order required

【HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX】 ※ All prices tax inclusive

Lunch-time show Special Plan:

Adult: ¥8,170 + Meet-and-greet fee of ¥1,000 per group

Child (4-12 years): ¥4,170 + Meet-and-greet fee of ¥1,000 per group

※ Includes admission to HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX, a full vegan lunch course, a special parfait with character mug, admission to HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE, and admission to HELLO KITTY SMILE’s Otohime Ryugu Castle.

Café-time show Special Plan:

Adult: ¥4,270 + Meet-and-greet fee of ¥1,000 per group

Child (4-12 years): ¥2,570 + Meet-and-greet fee of ¥1,000 per group

※ Includes admission to HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX, a full vegan café-time course, a special parfait with character mug, admission to HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE, and admission to HELLO KITTY SMILE’s Otohime Ryugu Castle.

Address:

HELLO KITTY SMILE (985-1 Nojimahikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX (177-5 Nojima Hirabayashi, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Inquiries:

HELLO KITTY SMILE (Operated by Pasona Smile Corporation) TEL 0799-70-9037