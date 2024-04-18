Artwork "DANDELION" backed by gallerist Seiji Kawajiri to be exhibited at Hong Kong art exhibition. NAKED FLOWERS Exhibition of Dancing Lights and Shadows: Hong Kong artworks Seiji_Kawajiri Ryotaro_Muramatsu

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seiji Kawajiri, an active new-generation gallerist that supports disciplines such as education and latest trends in the arts, is proud to announce the latest exhibition of the internationally renowned art “DANDELION” (artist: Ryotaro Muramatsu) of which he is a patron. The artwork will be exhibited at the popular experiential art exhibition “NAKED FLOWERS Exhibition of Dancing Lights and Shadows: Hong Kong” (planned, directed, and produced by NAKED, INC.) to be held at the complex facility “1881 Heritage” in Kowloon, Hong Kong, from April 27 though October 27, 2024.

An international art initiative that connects the world with prayers for peace, which has been exhibited in 55 locations around the world, now coming to Hong Kong

The “DANDELION PROJECT” was started by artist Ryotaro Muramatsu in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is built around the concept of “planting” (installing) interactive “DANDELION” sculptures around the world to bloom digital art flowers symbolizing peace. Kawajiri has been supporting this art project since 2021 as it has been exhibited in various cities such as Paris, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, and Kyoto, and continues to connect with locations around the world.

The latest installment of the DANDELION will be in Hong Kong, where creative company NAKED, INC. will be exhibiting their experiential art event “NAKED FLOWERS Exhibition of Dancing Lights and Shadows: Hong Kong” at 1881 Heritage, an iconic cultural hub and popular leisure complex. The concept of this exhibition is to “touching flowers, enjoying flowers, and learning their secrets.” Through various works such as sculptures, moving images, interactive elements, aroma installations, and music that adorn the venue, visitors can enjoy an art experience of uncovering the secrets of flowers and the world of nature around us using the five senses.

“NAKED FLOWERS Exhibition of Dancing Lights and Shadows: Hong Kong” artworks

*Images are for reference only.

About Seiji Kawajiri

Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association, which offers scholarships to support university students who excel academically but have difficulty affording tuition. Kawajiri also supports the DANDELION PROJECT, an art initiative that connects locations and people around world, and has contributed to the establishment of tHE GALLERY HARAJUKU. As an active new-generation gallerist, he supports artists who are leading the latest trends in the arts and culture. Guided by the principle of “making the world a better place,” he is active in the fields such as education, arts & culture, food, and more. Written works include the book “GLOBAL CITIZEN: 7 Rules to Fulfill Your Dreams in Your Own Global-Scale Standards.”

Seiji Kawajiri Official Website: https://www.kawajiriseiji.com/

About Ryotaro Muramatsu (planning & overall direction of “NAKED FLOWERS”, artist behind “DANDELION PROJECT”)

Artist／Founder of NAKED, INC.／Visiting Professor at Osaka University of Arts／Branding Director of Achi Village, Nagano.

Since founding the creative company NAKED, INC. in 1997, Muramatsu has led projects in various fields such as film, spatial presentation, local revitalization, and traditional Japanese arts. The films he directed have received 48 nominations and awards at film festivals worldwide. He began creating works as a solo artist in 2018 and has since exhibited his works both within Japan and overseas. In 2020, he launched the international art initiative “DANDELION PROJECT” that aims to unite people’s prayers for world peace by “planting” interconnected dandelion sculptures in locations around the world. In 2023, he was delegated as the creative director for the G7 Hiroshima Summit social dinner attended by the leaders and representatives of the guest nations and organizations.

Official website: https://ryotaro-muramatsu.com

“NAKED FLOWERS Exhibition of Dancing Lights and Shadows: Hong Kong” Details

Event name： NAKED FLOWERS 花舞光影展・香港站 (“NAKED FLOWERS Exhibition of Dancing Lights and Shadows: Hong Kong”)

Venue： 1881 Heritage, Hong Kong

Event Period： 2024/04/27 (Sat)~2024/10/27 (Sun)

*No closed dates throughout event period

Hours： 11:00～22:00 (final admission 21:00)

Hosted by： To The Top Works Limited

Co-hosted by： UOB

Planning, direction, production ： NAKED, INC.