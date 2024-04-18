Agriculture industry leader selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP and Unify Dots
NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barenbrug a world leader in grass technology specializes in forage and grass seed research, production, and distribution. The company operates in over 20 countries worldwide, with a focus on breeding, producing, and marketing grass varieties for various purposes, including agriculture, sports, landscaping,
Global seed manufacturer Barenbrug chooses cloud-based D365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP and Unify Dots to advance digital transformation
Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation partner Unify Dots selected by Agriculture Industry Leader to deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP Software
Royal Barenbrug Group to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud ERP solution
and conservation.
Barenbrug is embarking on a digital transformation initiative and aims to deploy a unified ERP system that will replace multiple legacy systems and is expected to enhance operational efficiency and standardize manufacturing, supply chain and finance processes across its operations in North America, LATAM, Europe and the Pacifics.
Barenbrug Group chose Unify Dots to help it implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP. With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management by first configuring a global template that will then be rolled out globally across its different operating companies.
About UNIFY Dots
Unify Dots is a Global business solutions System Integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Chatbots, HR, Field Service and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Unify Dots is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with Business Applications, Data & AI and App Development specializations and a Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator. Unify Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. Unify Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
- Power BI
About Royal Barenbrug Group
Headquartered in the Netherlands, and with a 120-year history, Barenbrug is a fourth-generation, family-owned company dedicated to the research, development and production of grass seeds & legumes for agricultural and recreational markets. With approximately 1000 employees, in more than 20 countries on six continents in all major climate regions, Barenbrug’s mission is to increase animal productivity to help feed the world and enhance the enjoyment of green spaces. Together, our operating companies deliver annual net sales between €350-€400M. More information can be found at
www.barenbrug.com
For more information, Contact Unify Dots:
info@unifydots.com
Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458
USA: +1 206 452-7498
Singapore: +65 3165-0911
Australia: +61 2 9053 4872
New Zealand: +64 9 884 5470
United Kingdom: +44 20 3885 0765
Shanelle Gavina
Unify Dots
+1 425-528-0389
info@unifydots.com