Mark Your Calendars This 4/20 for ‘Echando Raíz en Humboldt’ at CalPoly Humboldt

This is a press release from Centro del Pueblo Humboldt:

With great enthusiasm, we invite you to immerse yourself in the profound life stories of our Indigenous migrant community, their unwavering love and respect for the land, and to discover together the activities through which we revitalize our culture and strengthen our community ties.

Centro del Pueblo present “Echando Raíz en Humboldt” A Digital storytelling of Latinx and Indigenous communities in Northern California. A project Funded by The Cal Poly Humboldt Research and Creative Projects for Equity and Justice (RCPEJ).

WHEN: Saturday, April 20th, 1-4pm

WHERE: At Wiyot Plaza & Native Forum at Cal Poly Humboldt

This special event is a celebration of our roots and an opportunity to honor the Indigenous migrant community that has significantly contributed to the cultural richness and biodiversity of our region.

Program:

  • Video screening of powerful stories
  • Photographic exhibitions of the Jardin Santuario
  • Performances of Ballet Folklorico from Eureka High School
  • Music by DJ ASIS
  • Food and surprises!

This is a free event! Transportation will be provided from Jardín Santuario.

This event seeks not only to inform and educate but also to inspire and foster a more inclusive community aware of the interconnection between our lives and the natural world that surrounds us.

