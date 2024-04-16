Mad River Transit Singers Performing at Fulkerson Recital Hall April 21

This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre:

The Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents Mad River Transit Singers performing an upbeat program featuring a variety of musical styles—from jazz standards to more modern tunes. Join us on Sunday, April 21st at 2:00 p.m. at the Fulkerson Recital Hall. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and free for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu. From the “All Events” drop down menu select “Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre” and select your event.

The evening’s program includes the swingin’ “All the Cats Join In,” originally recorded by Benny Goodman and Irving Berlin’s well-known sunny standard “Blue Skies,” arranged by Paris Rutherford. “Blue Skies” has been recorded by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald. The Mad River Transit Singers will also perform a blues tune made famous by the Count Basie Orchestra and B.B. King called “Every Day I Have the Blues,” arranged by Kirby Shaw. The program keeps it interesting with a performance of Willie Nelson’s famous ballad, “Crazy.” The country standard receives unique treatment in a touching a cappella arrangement by Los Angeles’s well-known jazz singer and pianist, Michele Weir. A special moment of the evening is a performance of Kerry Marsh’s arrangement of “Brave” by Grammy winner and Eureka native Sara Bareilles. The concert will close with Kirby Shaw’s arrangement of the lightning-speed bebop tune “Everybody’s Boppin”. This is sure to be a fun concert you won’t want to miss!

Date: Sunday, April 21st, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt

Price: $10.00 general; $5.00 senior/child, FREE Cal Poly Humboldt student with current ID

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]