Statement from AG Yost on House Bill 68 Ruling

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding today's ruling on House Bill 68 in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.
“This is just the first page of the book. We will fight vigorously to defend this properly enacted statute, which protects our children from irrevocable adult decisions. I am confident that this law will be upheld.”
