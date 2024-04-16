Paris Olympic & Paralympic Games 2024

Advice for travellers to France for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and Paralympic Games

New Zealanders heading to France for this year’s Olympic Games (26 July - 11 August) and Paralympic Games (28 August - 8 September) are advised to read the following information, in conjunction with the travel advisory for France.

Before you go

Over 15 million visitors from all over the world will be heading to France for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. New Zealanders travelling to the Games are strongly encouraged to:

Plan travel and book/confirm accommodation well in advance. Have a contingency in place should things go wrong.

travel and book/confirm accommodation well in advance. Have a contingency in place should things go wrong. Have comprehensive travel insurance that includes cover for theft, travel and accommodation disruption, hospitalisation, pre-existing conditions, death, emergency repatriation, and any activities you wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies. If you do not have insurance, you are expected to pay any costs yourself.

that includes cover for theft, travel and accommodation disruption, hospitalisation, pre-existing conditions, death, emergency repatriation, and any activities you wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies. If you do not have insurance, you are expected to pay any costs yourself. Leave a copy of your travel insurance policy, itinerary and passport with a trusted family member or friend.

If you intend to drive in France , make sure your New Zealand driver licence is valid and you obtain either an international driving permit or an official translation well before you depart New Zealand. If you lose your New Zealand driver licence while overseas, contact the New Zealand Transport Agency about a replacement or to obtain a ‘certificate of particulars’.

, make sure your New Zealand driver licence is valid and you obtain either an international driving permit or an official translation well before you depart New Zealand. If you lose your New Zealand driver licence while overseas, contact the New Zealand Transport Agency about a replacement or to obtain a ‘certificate of particulars’. Register your contact details with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade so you can be contacted in the event of a major crisis.

Health



Sitting still for long periods of time and restricted legroom, such as on flights, bus or train journeys – irrespective of the class of travel – can increase the risk of blood clots (also known as deep vein thrombosis or DVT). Before travelling, read the Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand advice on DVT risk, prevention and symptoms. Consult a doctor if you believe you have an increased risk or are showing symptoms post-travel.

To find an English-speaking health professional in Paris/France: Mybakup Healthcare for travellers or Doctolib appointment.

Safety and security

Petty crime such as bag/mobile phone snatching and pick pocketing is common in France, particularly in and around major cities and tourist sites, on public transport, in airports and railway stations, and hotel lobbies. Remain alert to your surroundings. Never leave bags or belongings unattended, even for short periods. Wear backpacks on your front in crowded areas. For further information, see our SafeTravel tips.

Refuse all ‘taxi’ solicitations from scammers inside airport terminals and train stations. Only use authorised taxis located at official ranks outside terminals and stations. There are set fees for taxi rides to/from airport/city.

terminals and stations. There are set fees for taxi rides to/from airport/city. Ensure you keep your passport and personal belongings (including Games tickets) secure at all times.

A heightened threat of terrorism remains throughout France. Demonstrations and protests occur frequently and may turn violent. Make sure you familiarise yourself with the information and advice on the travel advisory for France.

Read the practical information and safety and security tips for Paris, including contact details for police stations and emergency medical services.

Lost or stolen passports

The New Zealand Embassy Paris does not issue passports. If your NZ passport has been lost, stolen or damaged, you must apply online for a replacement: www.passports.govt.nz. It will be issued by the NZ Passports Office in London and despatched by DHL courier.

for a replacement: www.passports.govt.nz. It will be issued by the NZ Passports Office in London and despatched by DHL courier. If you need to travel in a hurry, apply for an ‘urgent’ passport. It will be processed within 3 working days, plus courier delivery time.

When you lodge an application, your previous passport will be automatically invalid for travel so make sure you have made every effort to find it first.

For all New Zealand passport questions, contact the NZ Passports Office in London: Tel: +44 207 968 2730 or email london@dia.govt.nz.

Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games information

Where to get help

In an emergency, call 112 (Europe-wide, multilingual) for fire, ambulance or police.

Consular assistance

Most visits to France are trouble free. When things do go wrong, New Zealand travellers will generally make every effort to help themselves before reaching out. But we are here to assist if needed. Consular staff at the New Zealand Embassy in Paris can give advice with the aim of helping you to help yourself. For information on what the Embassy can or cannot do, see: www.safetravel.govt.nz (“our services”).

New Zealand Embassy Paris

103, rue de Grenelle, 75007 Paris

Hours: Mon 10:30-13:00, 14:00-17:00, Tues-Fri 09:00-13:00, 14:00-17:00

Telephone: +33 1 45 01 43 43 Email: embassy.nz.fr@gmail.com

Lost/Stolen NZ Passports: +44 207 968 2730 Email: london@dia.govt.nz

New Zealand After Hours Call Centre

For emergencies (e.g. hospitalisation/death) involving a New Zealand citizen overseas, see www.safetravel.govt.nz (“when things go wrong”) or call the 24/7 Call Centre for advice: +64 99 20 20 20 (or from within NZ: 0800 30 10 30). Contact your travel insurer to invoke the relevant policy cover for your situation.

Posted:17 Apr 2024, 09:26