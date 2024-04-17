Strategic Radiology Adds Third California Practice with Riverside Radiology Medical Group

Ardavan Afshar, MD, President, Riverside Radiology Medical Group

Riverside Radiology Medical Group brings coalition membership to 38 independent private radiology groups.

Our business philosophy is to be wholly physician-owned, so that we as radiologists can determine our future.” — Ardavan Afshar, MD, President, Riverside Radiology Medical Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology (SR) added a third California member to the nation’s leading coalition of independent radiology practices with the addition of 14-radiologist Riverside Radiology Medical Group (RRMG). The hospital-based group serves two health systems and three hospitals in California’s Inland Empire, and brings SR membership to 38 independent private radiology groups nationwide.

“Riverside Radiology Medical Group has served the Inland Empire for more than 50 years and is focused on providing attentive, pre-eminent diagnostic and interventional radiology services to three hospitals,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology (SR). “We anticipate a high-level of engagement in our collaborative environment from the members of this quality-oriented practice. Riverside Radiology Medical Group is a great new addition to the team, and we are excited to add them to the coalition.”

RRMG ’s 14 partner radiologists are subspecialty trained in MSK imaging, body radiology, neuroradiology, mammography, and nuclear medicine. They serve 517-bed Riverside Community Hospital, a Level I trauma center rated among America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades; 213-bed Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Apple Valley, CA; and 79-bed San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Banning, CA.

“Our business philosophy is to be wholly physician-owned, so that we as radiologists can determine our future,” said Ardavan Afshar, MD, president, RRMG. “In joining the coalition and collaborating with like-minded physicians, we anticipate many opportunities to improve the value of the services we provide.”

In addition to providing subspecialty interpretations and interventions for three hospitals, the practice contributes to the education of next-generation radiologists by staffing a 20-slot radiology residency program at Riverside Community Hospital. Riverside Community Hospital is a designated Comprehensive Stroke Center, certified Joint Replacement Center by The Joint Commission, and accredited by the American College of Radiology in CT, MRI, Ultrasound, and Nuclear Medicine.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 38 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1700+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SR Members:

• Advanced Radiology Services; Grand Rapids, MI

• ARA Health Specialists; Asheville, NC

• Carolina Radiology Associates; Myrtle Beach, SC

• Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology; Casper, WY

• Catawba Radiology Associates; Hickory, NC

• Central Illinois Radiological Associates; Peoria, IL

• Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Annapolis, MD

• Delaney Radiology; Wilmington, NC

• Gaston Radiology; Gastonia, NC

• The Hill Medical Corporation; Pasadena, CA

• Huron Valley Radiology, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Ann Arbor, MI

• Intercity Radiology; Bozeman, MT

• Mecklenburg Radiology Associates; Charlotte, NC

• Mountain Medical Physician Specialists; Salt Lake City, UT

• Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Waterbury, CT

• Northwest Radiology; Indianapolis, IN

• Pacific Imaging Associates; Portland, OR

• Quantum Radiology; Atlanta, GA

• Radiologic Medical Services; Iowa City, IA

• Radiology Associates; Corpus Christi, TX

• Radiology Associates; Jeffersonville, IN

• Radiology Associates; Eugene, OR

• Radiology Associates of Albuquerque; Albuquerque, NM

• Radiology Associates of Macon; Macon, GA

• Radiology Associates of North Texas; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

• Radiology Associates of Richmond; Richmond, VA

• Radiology Associates of Tallahassee; Tallahassee, FL

• Riverside Radiology Medical Group; Riverside, CA

• Regional Diagnostic Radiology; Sartell, MN

• Rome Radiology Group; Rome, GA

• Southeast Radiology, Ltd.; Glen Mills, PA

• Southern Radiology Consultants; Baton Rouge, LA

• Skagit Radiology; Mount Vernon, WA

• Summit Radiology; Fort Wayne, IN

• Tower Imaging Medical Group; Santa Monica, CA

• Triad Radiology Associates; Winston-Salem, NC

• United Imaging Consultants; Mission, KS

• X-Ray Consultants, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; South Bend, IN