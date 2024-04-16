Governor Abbott Appoints Blum, Mendelsohn To Texas Holocaust, Genocide, And Antisemitism Advisory Commission

TEXAS, April 16 - April 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Adam Blum and Cara Mendelsohn to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Advisory Commission conducts studies on antisemitism in the state, provides assistance to schools, and meets with appropriate representatives of public and private organizations to provide information in addition to various education duties around the state.

Adam Blum of Austin is the founder and managing partner of Old Hickory Partners. He serves in a leadership capacity on more than ten boards affiliated with The University of Texas (UT) at Austin and UT System. He is a national board member for the American Enterprise Institute’s Enterprise Club and member of the Young Presidents’ Organization. He is also a life member of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame and former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Blum received a joint Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Master in Professional Accounting, and Bachelor of Business Administration from The McCombs School of Business at UT Austin.

Cara Mendelsohn of Dallas currently serves as the district 12 city council member for the City of Dallas. She serves as chairman of the Public Safety Committee, Ad Hoc General Investigating and Ethics Committee, and the Ad Hoc Legislative Committee. Additionally, she serves as vice chair of Housing and Homeless Solutions Committee, executive board director of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, board member of the Regional Transportation Council and the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition, and member of the Women in Municipal Government. Mendelsohn received a Bachelor of Business Administration from UT Austin.