Governor Abbott Appoints Davis To Twelfth Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, October 29 - October 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Michael Davis to the Twelfth Court of Appeals, Place 3, effective November 1, 2025, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Michael Davis of Palestine is the Judge of the 369th Judicial District Court in Anderson, Cherokee, and Leon Counties. Additionally, he serves as an adjunct professor at the Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas (SBOT) and serves on the board of directors for the Judicial Section, as a section representative on the SBOT Board of Directors, and is a member of the Judicial, Litigation, Family Law, and Criminal Law Sections. Additionally, he is a member of the Federalist Society, Anderson County Bar Association, Cherokee County Bar Association, Tri-County Bar Association, and the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School Law and Economics Center. He is the board chair of the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties and a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Palestine. He served in the United States Air Force from 1995-2001 and received an Honorable Discharge. Davis received an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice from Montgomery Community College in Maryland, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Philosophy from Texas State University, and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.