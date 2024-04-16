Saskatchewan Housing Starts Surge By 12.1 Per Cent

CANADA, April 17 - Released on April 16, 2024

Latest Housing Starts Figures Show Strength of Saskatchewan's Economy

Numbers released today by Statistics Canada indicate that in March 2024, urban housing starts in Saskatchewan increased by 12.1 per cent, compared to March 2023. This increase is indicative of the overall strength of the province's growth.

"Our province continues to grow at rates not seen in more than a century and these numbers show just how many people are choosing to build a life in Saskatchewan," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The growth we are seeing in housing starts is a result of our commitment to building a reliable market through the strength of our economy that is leading to more opportunities, more job, and more investments into our communities."

Housing starts on single-family dwellings also increased by 35.7 per cent, and multiple units increased by 3.8 per cent, compared to March 2023.

Housing starts refers to the number of housing projects that started that month.

Saskatchewan recently saw success in building permits where the province totaled $235 million in February 2024 (seasonally-adjusted). This marks a 96.2 per cent increase from January 2024, which is the highest increase among the provinces. Saskatchewan also showed significant year-over-year growth in this category, with an increase of 22.6 per cent, compared to February 2023.

The province also recently launched Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, along with a new investSK.ca website. This brand new strategy and website are tools for increasing further growth in Saskatchewan.

