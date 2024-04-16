Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 16, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Miller.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 397 Health

HR 398 State Government

HB 2204 Finance

HB 2216 State Government

HB 2217 Children And Youth

HB 2218 Transportation

HB 2219 Insurance

HB 2220 Professional Licensure

Bills Recommitted

HB 538 To Appropriations

HB 1166 To Appropriations

HB 1633 To Appropriations

HB 2017 To Appropriations

HB 2161 To Appropriations

SB 945 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 105 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 254 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1220 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1472 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1903 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 321 From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 2175 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2174 From Commerce as Committed

HB 2202 From Commerce as Amended

HB 2150 From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 2187 From Liquor Control as Amended

SB 979 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1632

HB 1657

HB 1806

HB 2084

HB 2096

HB 2177

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 259 A Resolution designating April 28, 2024, as "Knoebels Amusement Resort Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 299 A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Limb Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 200-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.