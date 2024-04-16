Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,866 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 16, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Miller.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 397     Health

HR 398     State Government

                   

HB 2204   Finance

HB 2216   State Government

HB 2217   Children And Youth

HB 2218   Transportation

HB 2219   Insurance

HB 2220   Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 538        To Appropriations

HB 1166      To Appropriations

HB 1633      To Appropriations

HB 2017      To Appropriations

HB 2161      To Appropriations

 

SB 945         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 105        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 254        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1220      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1472      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1903      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 321        From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 2175      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2174      From Commerce as Committed

HB 2202      From Commerce as Amended

HB 2150      From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 2187      From Liquor Control as Amended

 

SB 979         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1632

HB 1657

HB 1806

HB 2084

HB 2096

HB 2177

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 259

A Resolution designating April 28, 2024, as "Knoebels Amusement Resort Day" in Pennsylvania.         

200-1

HR 299

A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Limb Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.    

200-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, April 17, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more