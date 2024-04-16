Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 16, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, April 16 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 16, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Miller.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 397 Health
HR 398 State Government
HB 2204 Finance
HB 2216 State Government
HB 2217 Children And Youth
HB 2218 Transportation
HB 2219 Insurance
HB 2220 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
HB 538 To Appropriations
HB 1166 To Appropriations
HB 1633 To Appropriations
HB 2017 To Appropriations
HB 2161 To Appropriations
SB 945 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 105 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 254 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1220 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1472 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1903 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 321 From Children and Youth as Committed
HB 2175 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 2174 From Commerce as Committed
HB 2202 From Commerce as Amended
HB 2150 From Liquor Control as Amended
HB 2187 From Liquor Control as Amended
SB 979 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1632
HB 1657
HB 1806
HB 2084
HB 2096
HB 2177
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating April 28, 2024, as "Knoebels Amusement Resort Day" in Pennsylvania.
200-1
A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Limb Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
200-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.