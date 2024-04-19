Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,705 in the last 365 days.

Huddle House Celebrates Diamond Anniversary with 60-cent Waffles

Huddle House Golden Waffle

Savor this sweet deal all from April 22-28

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, serving freshly prepared, home-style food since 1964, is excited to invite guests to join in celebrating its 60th Anniversary this month! To commemorate this milestone, Huddle House is offering a sweet deal! From Monday, April 22 to Sunday, April 28, 2024, guests can indulge in 60-cent Golden Waffles all week long with the purchase of any entrée of $6 or more. This exclusive offer is available for dine-in only at participating locations.

“We are incredibly delighted to celebrate our 60th year and share this milestone with our guests. As we mark our diamond anniversary, our commitment to fostering the spirit of hometown togetherness and serving as the gathering place for our guests is stronger than ever,” said Jorge Pederzini, Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. “Our 60-cent waffles are a token of our gratitude to our valued guests and for their continued support.”

The week-long 60-Cent Golden Waffles are available exclusively with the purchase of any entrée of $6 or more at participating Huddle House locations from April 22 to 28. This offer is valid for dine-in only while supplies last.

Download the Huddle House mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start stacking up your points to redeem for your favorite meals. For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.

About Huddle House

All Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.

Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com

Kaitlyn Ianiro
Ink Link Marketing
kaitlyn@inklinkmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Huddle House Celebrates Diamond Anniversary with 60-cent Waffles

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more