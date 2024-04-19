Huddle House Celebrates Diamond Anniversary with 60-cent Waffles
Savor this sweet deal all from April 22-28ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, serving freshly prepared, home-style food since 1964, is excited to invite guests to join in celebrating its 60th Anniversary this month! To commemorate this milestone, Huddle House is offering a sweet deal! From Monday, April 22 to Sunday, April 28, 2024, guests can indulge in 60-cent Golden Waffles all week long with the purchase of any entrée of $6 or more. This exclusive offer is available for dine-in only at participating locations.
“We are incredibly delighted to celebrate our 60th year and share this milestone with our guests. As we mark our diamond anniversary, our commitment to fostering the spirit of hometown togetherness and serving as the gathering place for our guests is stronger than ever,” said Jorge Pederzini, Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. “Our 60-cent waffles are a token of our gratitude to our valued guests and for their continued support.”
The week-long 60-Cent Golden Waffles are available exclusively with the purchase of any entrée of $6 or more at participating Huddle House locations from April 22 to 28. This offer is valid for dine-in only while supplies last.
Download the Huddle House mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start stacking up your points to redeem for your favorite meals. For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.
About Huddle House
All Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.
Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com
