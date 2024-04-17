SJSM Graduates Among First Residents in STHS health system
South Texas Health System GME Consortium Launches Family Medicine Residency Program with Saint James School of Medicine Graduates Among First Residents
We are immensely proud of our graduates who are pioneering the inaugural cohort of the Family Medicine Residency Program.”PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint James School of Medicine is proud to announce that its graduates are among the first residents to join the newly launched Family Medicine Residency Program, set to commence in July 2024. This program has received full accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
The Family Medicine Residency Program will initially accommodate eight residents annually, with plans to expand to 24 residents by its third year. This expansion is a strategic response to the critical demand for highly skilled family medicine physicians in underserved areas, particularly within the South Texas community.
Dr. Heidi Pareja, Program Director of the STHS Family Medicine Residency, and Dr. Youssef Majed, Chief Academic Officer, underscore the program's dedication to nurturing physicians who are capable of delivering comprehensive, compassionate, and proficient medical care. The curriculum is comprehensively designed to encompass a wide range of medical fields, providing extensive clinical experiences, cutting-edge research opportunities, and proactive community engagement.
Mr. Kaushik Guha, the Executive Vice President of Saint James School of Medicine, expressed his enthusiasm about the program: "We are immensely proud of our graduates who are pioneering the inaugural cohort of the Family Medicine Residency Program. This program not only highlights the capabilities and readiness of our students to meet complex healthcare challenges but also solidifies our commitment to enhancing medical services in regions most in need. Our collaboration with the South Texas Health System GME Consortium marks a significant step forward in our mission to prepare future medical leaders."
Saint James School of Medicine has played a pivotal role in reaching this significant milestone. As one of the premier Caribbean medical schools, SJSM has consistently shown an unwavering dedication to advancing medical education, which perfectly aligns with the goals of the STHS GME Consortium. This partnership ensures that our residents are not only equipped with exceptional training but also are prepared to significantly impact the healthcare landscape of the community.
