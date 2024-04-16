Long-Term Lane Closure to Remain in Place for I-840 Bridge Repairs

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will implement a single-lane closure on I-840 for about three months to make the necessary repairs to a damaged bridge in Williamson County.

The I-840 eastbound bridge at mile marker 28 was damaged by a CSX crew doing work on the railroad underneath on Tuesday afternoon. TDOT closed the bridge to all traffic while bridge inspection crews reviewed the damage.

After a thorough inspection, they deemed the untouched portion of the bridge safe to cross, but the right lane of the road will remain closed until the necessary repairs can be made.

The department has implemented an emergency bridge repair contract with Bell and Associates Construction. TDOT crews will be conducting a traffic shift tonight in hopes of reopening the bridge to one lane of traffic in the overnight hours.

The diversion at Exit 23 for State Route 246 / Carters Creek Pike will remain in place until traffic can be shifted overnight tonight.

Once the lane restriction is safely in place, TDOT will coordinate with Bell Construction and CSX during what will likely be a three-month-long repair project.

One lane of travel will remain open for most of the project, aside from some temporary, short-term full closures of the bridge during work.

TDOT is doing all it can to make the necessary repairs as safely and as quickly as possible while limiting the impact on traffic.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide information.