Anne Arundel County Horse Tests Positive for Equine Herpesvirus

April 16, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 16, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture today confirmed a horse at Laurel Park Racetrack in Anne Arundel County tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) on April 15. The index horse is under quarantine on the premises recovering.

The barn in which the horse was located has been placed on a hold order by the department, prohibiting movement on or off the premises until any exposed horses have been cleared for release. The horse was previously housed in an isolated barn with 104 other horses. The veterinary practitioner and stable are providing follow-up care to the horses on the farm. Possible links to the positive EHV-1 equine are actively being investigated.

Owners are cautioned to monitor horses carefully, and should contact their private veterinarians to arrange for EHV-1 testing if a horse exhibits significant temperature elevations or neurologic signs. Veterinarians are required to report equine neurologic syndrome to the department by calling the Animal Health Program at (410) 841-5810.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept