Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,881 in the last 365 days.

Anne Arundel County Horse Tests Positive for Equine Herpesvirus

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 16, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture today confirmed a horse at Laurel Park Racetrack in Anne Arundel County tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) on April 15. The index horse is under quarantine on the premises recovering.

The barn in which the horse was located has been placed on a hold order by the department, prohibiting movement on or off the premises until any exposed horses have been cleared for release. The horse was previously housed in an isolated barn with 104 other horses. The veterinary practitioner and stable are providing follow-up care to the horses on the farm. Possible links to the positive EHV-1 equine are actively being investigated.

Owners are cautioned to monitor horses carefully, and should contact their private veterinarians to arrange for EHV-1 testing if a horse exhibits significant temperature elevations or neurologic signs. Veterinarians are required to report equine neurologic syndrome to the department by calling the Animal Health Program at (410) 841-5810.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept

You just read:

Anne Arundel County Horse Tests Positive for Equine Herpesvirus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more