Egnyte Named on the 2024 CRN® Storage 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, included it on the 2024 Storage 100 list in the Data Recovery, Observability and Resiliency category.
CRN’s annual Storage 100 list recognizes storage vendors that help channel partners stay ahead of the curve with transformative products and services. Selected by CRN’s editorial team, companies on this year’s list are recognized for their consistent dedication to advancing storage technology innovation and building strategic channel partnerships to improve their market position.
"We are honored to be included on the 2024 CRN® Storage 100 List. This recognition validates our efforts in delivering efficient, secure cloud storage solutions and motivates us to continue innovating in the storage sector for our channel partners,” stated Johnna Bowley, Vice President, Global Partner Sales for Egnyte.
Organizations today are increasingly faced with the challenge of managing and securing ever-growing volumes of digital content. Egnyte’s key value drivers for its partner community are the ability to deliver a single, simplified platform that enables customers to share, collaborate and manage critical content securely. Additionally, Egnyte's cloud-based platform can be deployed quickly and seamlessly supporting fast time to value for its users. The Egnyte partner program also ensures partners are rewarded for their role in the sales process, and provides access to exclusive tools and training to optimize partner delivered value.
“CRN’s 2024 Storage 100 list spotlights vendors leading the industry in storage innovation with a strong focus on channel partnerships," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “We are pleased to recognize these trailblazers in storage and honor how their technology advancements pave the way to partner success across the channel.”
Solution providers rely on the Storage 100 as an invaluable resource when seeking vendors who understand partner needs in the complex storage market. Companies on the list are industry leaders in software-defined storage; data recovery, observability and resiliency; and storage components.
The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured online at www.crn.com/storage100.
About Egnyte
Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook
© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Kristin DaSilva
The Channel Company
kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com
Egnyte
CRN’s annual Storage 100 list recognizes storage vendors that help channel partners stay ahead of the curve with transformative products and services. Selected by CRN’s editorial team, companies on this year’s list are recognized for their consistent dedication to advancing storage technology innovation and building strategic channel partnerships to improve their market position.
"We are honored to be included on the 2024 CRN® Storage 100 List. This recognition validates our efforts in delivering efficient, secure cloud storage solutions and motivates us to continue innovating in the storage sector for our channel partners,” stated Johnna Bowley, Vice President, Global Partner Sales for Egnyte.
Organizations today are increasingly faced with the challenge of managing and securing ever-growing volumes of digital content. Egnyte’s key value drivers for its partner community are the ability to deliver a single, simplified platform that enables customers to share, collaborate and manage critical content securely. Additionally, Egnyte's cloud-based platform can be deployed quickly and seamlessly supporting fast time to value for its users. The Egnyte partner program also ensures partners are rewarded for their role in the sales process, and provides access to exclusive tools and training to optimize partner delivered value.
“CRN’s 2024 Storage 100 list spotlights vendors leading the industry in storage innovation with a strong focus on channel partnerships," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “We are pleased to recognize these trailblazers in storage and honor how their technology advancements pave the way to partner success across the channel.”
Solution providers rely on the Storage 100 as an invaluable resource when seeking vendors who understand partner needs in the complex storage market. Companies on the list are industry leaders in software-defined storage; data recovery, observability and resiliency; and storage components.
The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured online at www.crn.com/storage100.
About Egnyte
Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook
© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Kristin DaSilva
The Channel Company
kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com
Egnyte
media@egnyte.com
Public Relations Team
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn