Technomic names Patrick Noone as new president, Alanna Young promoted to COO, Informa Connect
New appointments underscore the commitment by Technomic and Informa to foster internal talent and promote from within.CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technomic, the leading provider of foodservice industry research and insights, has announced the appointment of Patrick Noone as its new president. Noone, previously the company’s executive vice president of business development, brings more than 20 years of experience with Technomic to his new role.
In his previous position, Noone led business development, marketing and account management functions, showcasing exceptional leadership and strategic vision. Noone has also been an active and visible member of the foodservice industry outside of Technomic, serving as liaison between Technomic and many industry partners, including IFMA, Share Our Strength, the National Restaurant Association and IFDA. He has also been a regular presenter at industry events, such as Restaurant Leadership Conference and the National Restaurant Association Show.
"Pat has been integral to Technomic's successes to date, and we anticipate great things from the business under his leadership," said Aharon Shamash, president of foodservice at Informa Connect. "His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge make him well-suited to lead Technomic into its next phase of growth and innovation."
As president, Noone will continue Technomic's commitment to delivering trusted solutions and strategic insights to the foodservice industry while spearheading initiatives to enhance the company's market presence and drive sustained growth.
"I am honored to take on this new role at Technomic and excited about the opportunities ahead," said Patrick Noone. "I look forward to working with our talented team to build upon our strong foundation and deliver value to our clients."
Additionally, Technomic acknowledges the significant contributions of Alanna Young, the outgoing president. Young was recently promoted to chief operating officer of Informa Connect. Since assuming the role of president in 2019, Young demonstrated exemplary leadership, guiding Technomic through pivotal moments and driving growth within the organization. In her new role, Young will continue to be an integral part of the Informa Connect team, utilizing her expertise and insights to further enhance the company's strategic initiatives. Reporting to Andy Mullins, CEO of Informa Connect, Alanna's transition signifies a new chapter in her career journey, reflecting both her capabilities and the growth opportunities within the Informa family.
These new appointments underscore the commitment by Technomic and Informa to foster internal talent and promote from within.
About Technomic:
Founded as a management consulting firm in 1966, Technomic Inc., an Informa Connect company, has expanded its services to include cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities. These offerings help prioritize and size business opportunities for clients, including food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers, and various other business verticals aligned with the food industry. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.
Clare Toledo
email us here
Technomic
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn