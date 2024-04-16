Updated with Video* MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are searching for the suspect involved in a robbery that occurred on Friday, April 5, 2024.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect approached the victim who was a customer inside of a bank, in the 5200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. The suspect snatched money from the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/WS2_FujMBVo

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24050741

###