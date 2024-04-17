EasyCare Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting the Union with National Auto Care and Focus on Forward-Thinking Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyCare and National Auto Care, APCO Holdings brands, announce that they have merged into a unified nationwide F&I force under the EasyCare brand. The merger follows the acquisition of National Auto Care in January 2023. With a combined legacy spanning over forty years, the brands are renowned for their innovative F&I solutions, award-winning products, and their ability to drive significant results for dealerships nationwide.
“The fusion of National Auto Care and EasyCare enhances our ability to support our ever-increasing dealer portfolio, allowing us to offer a broader range of top-tier product solutions to our dealers and clients,” says Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings. “Uniting as EasyCare presents a new face for some of our legacy customers, but our core commitment to providing innovative products and exceptional support to our dealers and agents remains our number one priority. Together, our nationwide salesforce and network of independent agents are armed with even more value they can bring to dealers.”
The rebranding initiative includes a refreshed visual identity, including an updated logo, vibrant color palette, and refined brand messaging—all designed to underscore the brand’s dedication to offering premier F&I solutions.
“The new brand mark symbolizes our commitment to help consumers keep moving forward,” said Jennifer Haddow, Vice President of Marketing for APCO Holdings. “The introduction of a third color in our brand palette represents our ongoing commitment to our dealers, agents, and customers.”
In addition to the visual updates, EasyCare is proud to introduce a revamped online presence with the relaunch of easycare.com. The website has been redesigned to provide a more engaging, accessible, and navigable experience for dealers, agents, and consumers, serving as a central platform for interaction with the brand. The newly redesigned logo will make its debut in the national racing arena, featured on Jordan Anderson Racing car #31 at the Talladega NASCAR Xfinity Series AG-PRO 300 race on Saturday, April 20.
For more information on EasyCare’s commitment to driving success, please visit the new easycare.com.
About EasyCare
Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, dealer wealth building, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings family of brands, which has protected over 23 million customers, paid over $3.7 billion in claims, supports over 8,000 dealers, and has over $1B in dealer wealth under management. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com.
Jennifer Haddow
