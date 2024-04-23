Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital names Adetoluwa Ijidakinro as the Medical Director

Adetoluwa Ijidakinro, MD

Orlando Rehab Hospital Opening in Summer 2024 is Managed by Nobis Rehab Partners

ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adetoluwa Ijidakinro, a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician, will lead the physical rehabilitation medicine services in collaboration with the hospital rehab therapy team for patients who have suffered a disabling injury or disease. Previously Dr. Ijidakinro provided medical rehab care in rehab hospitals in Chicago and Florida.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Ijidakinro leading the physical rehabilitation medicine services for our patients,” Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer said. “The Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital’s success will be measured on the ability to drive the quality of inpatient rehab care that the community deserves,” Bergh said.

Dr. Ijidakinro is also the CEO and Founder of Kinro Care Rehabilitation, Inc. He has authored and co-authored for Rehab in Review on a number of conditions including cardiac rehab. He is a member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, the Association of Academic Physiatrists, and the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Dr. Ijidakinro completed medical school at Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica with an Internal Medicine Internship at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago and a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency at Schwab Rehabilitation in Chicago.

About Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital

Orlando Rehab Hospital is located in Altamonte Springs, FL The motivated inpatient rehab therapy team at this 60-bed rehab hospital will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, multi-trauma, or other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries and returns them to an optimal fulfilling life. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook