Leave a piece of your heart in everything you do.”SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New book “Hardwired to the Heart” by Mike Barnes is released, a powerful guide for developing authentic servant leadership through conscientious action and vulnerable courage
“Hardwired to the Heart” by Mike Barnes has been released worldwide. This 162-page guidebook, which has achieved Amazon Bestseller status as #1 New Release and #12 Bestseller in the highly competitive “Leadership” category, lays out a step-by-step path for developing a compassionate, purposeful style of leadership that sees team members as people first, coworkers second.
Through poignant lessons learned over nearly 40 years in leadership positions, including what he has learned and practiced from his leadership certifications, Barnes combines wisdom, thought-provoking principles, and practical exercises to present a manual for impactful, altruistic leadership.
Leading from the heart, seeing the unique potential in each person, and embracing vulnerability are at the core of the author’s teachings, and the “Activation Exercises” at the end of each chapter prompt readers to think deeply about what those principles mean in their own lives.
Barnes sees leadership as a privilege, and his dedication to serving others is apparent not just in the specific lessons the book contains, but also in the overall tone of patient, actionable guidance presented page after page. From pillars of core competency to reframing long-held assumptions about the purpose of leadership roles, Barnes examines what truly helps organizations – and the individuals that compose them – thrive.
With a perfect balance of digestible language and probing, meaningful ideas, this book is truly transformative, and will serve as a reference guide for growing leaders time and time again. By connecting the actions of leadership to the values of the heart, Barnes shows the path for a new approach to management and interpersonal relationships. With care and compassion, honesty and vulnerability, and the willingness to embody a spirit of courageous authenticity, leaders of all kinds can change the way they see themselves, their work, and the world around them.
Hardwired to the Heart (ISBN: 9781960142696) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The paperback retails for $16.95 and the ebook retails for $2.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram. Review copies and interviews are available upon request. The author can be contacted via email at Mike@mikebarnescoaching.com
Learn more at https://mikebarnescoaching.com/
From the back cover:
What kind of leader do we want to be? What’s the most effective style of leadership? How can we bring our authentic selves into our workplaces to build trust and empower our teams?
Over a storied thirty-eight-year career in leadership positions and as a credentialed life coach, Mike Barnes has always been in the pursuit of continuous improvement at being an authentic servant leader. By striving to always learn, show the courage to be vulnerable, and to serve those around him with mindfulness and intentionality, his goal was to consistently build trust and empower the teams he served to achieve more than they ever thought was possible.
Hardwiring your beliefs to your heart and then expressing them through careful actions in the workplace is the key, treating your peers and subordinates as people first and coworkers second.
With careful attention to detail and thoughtful explanations, Mike shares a step-by-step process that will allow you to become an authentic servant leader and a better role model in your office. From actionable examples to feedback worksheets, you’ll learn how you can unlock your potential as a leader by taking on a better, more helpful mindset.
It’s time to start your plan for personal and professional growth, enhance your interpersonal skills, and celebrate your continual improvement and that of those around you who will be inspired by your new way of doing business. Let’s find out what drives your core values and hardwire it to your heart. Mike is ready to show you a helpful way.
“Leave a piece of your heart in everything you do.”
“The term "must read" is often overused. But when it comes to Hardwired to the Heart, the term is insufficient. This guidebook by Michael Barnes should be required reading for everyone in a leadership position, including teachers and parents. By sprinkling in vignettes and life experiences, Barnes has written an inspirational book on the beauty of leading with a servant's heart, and he does so in realistic and relatable ways. I highly recommend Hardwired to the Heart to all who seek to lead with selflessness, kindness, and humility.”
- Marjorie Herrera Lewis, Author of When The Men Were Gone
About the author:
Mike served as Executive Vice President / CRO in the exciting beverage alcohol industry. With more than 38 years of leadership, he passionately supported serving others to pursue and achieve their full potential, which brought energetic meaning to every day. Mike recently started Barnes Leadership and Strategy Coaching where he has been a keynote speaker on authentic servant leadership (Engage the Heart Challenge the Mind). He is also the author of three children’s books. Find out more about Mike at Mikebarnescoaching.com and Mrbsbooks.com.
