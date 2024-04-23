The Latitude Edge Cable SRL-P Delivers Increased Efficiency for Workers at Height
Advanced engineering and Class 2 versatility make the new Latitude Edge ideal for use on a wide range of job sites
The exceptional engineering team at Safewaze tackled every challenge through dozens of product iterations”CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES , April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the reimagined Latitude Edge 8′ Cable SRL-P, designed and engineered exclusively by the experts at Safewaze. This personal SRL is built entirely around efficiency and engineered to keep workers safer and more comfortable.
— Clarke Jewell, Engineering Manager
With an actual arrest distance under 83”, the Latitude Edge cable SRL-P has the lowest clearance requirement for Class 2 use compared to similar models. This lower arrest distance gives workers greater freedom of use in extreme leading-edge environments from construction and general industry to manufacturing and utilities.
The Latitude Edge Cable device is one of the lightest Class 2 SRLs of its kind on the market, designed with a compact shock pack and frameless, thinner housing. This reduction in weight improves ergonomics to increase comfort and reduce worker fatigue.
Dual models of the Latitude Edge include an exclusive dorsal attachment bracket with a separator feature to keep the SRL-Ps from overlapping, and all models have a harness restraint strap to reduce movement of the energy absorber. Other critical features include a 360/180° attachment point and smooth side payout plus the Latitude Edge is RFID equipped and serviceable through certified repair facilities.
“The exceptional engineering team at Safewaze tackled every challenge through dozens of product iterations,” says Clarke Jewell, Engineering Manager. “The team delivered a lightweight, yet robust personal SRL designed with the end user’s needs in mind from the very start.”
The new Latitude Edge 8′ Cable SRL-P is available through key distributor partners. To find the Latitude Edge near you, or any of our other self-retracting lifelines, contact our responsive Customer Service team at 800-230-0319 or info@safewaze.
About Safewaze:
Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it. http://safewaze.com
Jill Alexander
Canopy Brands
+1 980-781-1914
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube