Justice Served: After 18 Years, Suspect Who Dodged Prosecution for DUI Crash with Serious Injury Finally Arrested and Charged

April 16, 2024

~Faisal Javiad fled the U.S. following the crash traveling to Pakistan and Kenya before arrest upon re-entering the country~

AUBURNDALE, Fla.- On May 20, 2006, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries and roadblock on Interstate 4 (I-4) west of State Road 559 (SR559) in Polk County. Upon Trooper’s arrival, they observed a white 2006 Jaguar that appeared to be split in half on the north shoulder of the roadway and an overturned orange Honda Element.

The driver of the Jaguar, identified as Faisal Javaid, 27, of Orlando, had been ejected and was receiving treatment by Polk County EMS. The occupants of the Honda were injured and entrapped upside down in their vehicle. Fire Rescue assisted in removing them from the vehicle, and they were transported to the hospital. They were identified as Terry Lynn Cuyler, 58, of Longwood, and Diane Anstine,48, of Lake Mary, Florida.

Troopers determined that the Jaguar was being driven eastbound on I-4 and failed to maintain a single lane. The driver overcorrected, losing control, crossing the median, and entering westbound traffic, where it struck the Honda. Upon impact, the Jaguar was sheared in half, and the Honda overturned onto its roof.

During the investigation, Troopers observed that the driver of the Jaguar, Faisal Javaid, displayed possible signs of impairment. As a result, a blood draw was conducted, resulting in the discovery that Javid was more than one and a half times over the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Troopers filed charges for driving under the influence (DUI) with serious bodily injury, and the case was scheduled for trial in 2008. However, before the trial, Faisal Javaid fled the country, leaving the victims to wonder if justice would ever be served following the crash, where both had suffered life-altering injuries. For 15 years there were no updates to the case.

In May 2023, the FHP Troopers, who had initiated the investigation many years prior, received a call from the State Attorney’s Office informing them that the suspect, Faisal Javaid, had returned to the United States via Orlando International Airport and had been arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear during his DUI trial.

Due to the diligence and determination of the Assistant State Attorney, FHP Troopers, eyewitnesses, and others on April 5, 2024, a jury found Faisel Javid guilty of two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, nearly 18 years after the incident. Faisal Javaid is awaiting sentencing, scheduled for May 15, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison.

