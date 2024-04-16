Thanx unveils “infinitely customizable” app content management system
New tools allow real-time updates to nearly every visual element of app experience without requiring approvals by app stores
Thanx, the leading guest engagement and retention platform for restaurants, announces today major enhancements to their already powerful mobile app content management system (CMS). Restaurants now have unprecedented control over the design, branding and user experience, without building a custom app with a developer.
— Zach Goldstein, Thanx CEO
These enhancements represent an important milestone for restaurants, as it marks the first time an app solution has provided such extensive customization within a white-label framework.
"Good customer loyalty is about more than great rewards; in order to shine, a brand’s digital experiences must be differentiated and easy to use. But, building and maintaining a custom app is expensive and time-consuming.
We're thrilled to provide new tools empowering restaurants to create infinitely customizable mobile apps without the prohibitive costs and lengthy cycles of custom development—all without additional fees or software development delays when a brand wants to make a change,” says Zach Goldstein, Thanx Founder and CEO.
Brands can style components to precisely match brand guidelines, going beyond the font, color, and logo basics, allowing for full customization of every element – background and foreground colors, borders, border radius, padding and more. Components within the app can be arranged as desired, even appearing dynamically based on applicability to the user, while completely custom components can showcase new program benefits, limited time offers, seasonal menus and more.
As before, restaurants can instantly make and publish changes right from within the Thanx dashboard – without an app store review or incremental fees.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the fusion-style restaurant that puts a unique spin on classic Mexican dishes, was an early adopter of the new capabilities. The restaurant saw an uptick in downloads of the new app – an impressive 12.8% increase from February to March.
According to Chief Financial Officer, Chris Ives, “With Thanx, we don't compromise between cost and elegant design in our mobile app. The Bubbakoo’s app seamlessly aligns with our brand identity, and of equal importance — we have the flexibility to modify the app any time to precisely tailor the guest experience to better serve our customers.”
App Onboarding
With Thanx, restaurant operators can customize the app first impression, tailoring the onboarding flow with any desired imagery and messaging. Welcome pages, tutorials, and notifications can be used to educate new users about the program benefits, help them understand how to navigate the app, and ease the transition for existing loyalty members.
Home Screen Customization
Operators can effortlessly update every element of the app home screen, customizing standard and custom components in any arrangement. Precise styling options ensure alignment with brand guidelines, giving control over fonts, background and foreground colors, borders, padding and other elements. Operators can also incorporate personalized content based on the user profile to encourage actions such as collecting profile information, reordering a previous order, or exploring rewards.
Menu Showcase
Restaurant operators can showcase menu items with unique design elements. The menu can either blend cohesively with the homepage design or can adopt a unique style, spotlighting specific menus. Pricing, images, and more pull directly from the ordering platform, streamlining menu content management for all operators.
Loyalty Marketplace
Unique to Thanx, brands can create and edit loyalty program branding, reward design and availability, assign and adjust values, and set expiration dates – all in real time. In addition to ensuring uniform design and branding, this flexibility also allows brands to dynamically update their content and rewards, responding to consumer trends and fluctuating costs, ensuring that reward conversion rates and available rewards are attractive to customers and favorable to profitability.
Ordering and POS Integrations
With Thanx’s seamless integrations with ordering and POS providers, restaurant operators can make changes without the need to coordinate with other technology providers. Merchants can measure order conversion rates and app downloads in Thanx, ensuring any iterations on the app are aligned with business outcomes.
About Thanx
Thanx, Inc. (www.thanx.com) is the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants. Thanx helps brands grow customer lifetime value with easy-to-use lifecycle marketing campaigns and automations, focusing customer loyalty tools on access, status, and personalization over rote discounts. Thanx’s proprietary credit card tokenization technology drastically increases the volume and accuracy of purchase data which sits at the core of our CRM and marketing automation suite of tools. Thanx was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
