After day of delays, prosecutors haven’t ruled out charges for Bay Area bridge and highway protesters

Demonstrators who shut down the Bay Bridge last November in protest of U.S. support for Israel’s attacks on Palestinians were able to avoid criminal prosecution, with a judge’s assistance. But that doesn’t guarantee immunity to participants in Monday’s second round of protests on Bay Area bridges and freeways.
