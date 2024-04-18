INDIGO Biosciences Introduces Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α)
A New Sensitive, Time-Saving Assay for Preclinical Research of Metabolic Regulation and Disease PathogenesisSTATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of innovative cell-based reporter assays, announced today the launch of its latest Nuclear Receptor Assay: the Human Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α) Reporter Assay.
"INDIGO is pleased to introduce this robust assay," stated Bruce Sherf, Chief Technology Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. "Given the central role of HNF4α in metabolic regulation and disease pathogenesis, our assay empowers researchers to delve deeper into the intricate mechanisms underlying metabolic disorders and accelerate the development of novel therapeutics."
Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α) is a key transcription factor involved in the regulation of gene expression across various tissues, particularly in metabolic organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestine. Dysregulation of HNF4α signaling has been implicated in a range of diseases, including diabetes mellitus, liver disorders, intestinal maladies, and renal afflictions.
INDIGO's HNF4α Reporter Assay provides researchers with a powerful tool to investigate HNF4α activity, screen potential drug candidates, and unravel the complexities of metabolic regulation. Engineered with specialized reporter cells expressing functional HNF4α, the assay enables sensitive and specific detection of HNF4α activation or inhibition. Researchers can efficiently screen large compound libraries to identify HNF4α agonists, antagonists, and modulators, thereby accelerating their drug discovery timeline.
"Our goal at INDIGO is to empower researchers with innovative tools and solutions to accelerate scientific discovery that can improve human health," added Sherf. "We're excited to see the impact of our HNF4α Reporter Assay on advancing research in metabolic disorders and pave the way for new therapeutic interventions."
INDIGO’s HNF4α reporter assay kits contain all materials needed to perform the assay, including cryopreserved optimized reporter cells, media for use in recovering the cryopreserved cells and for diluting test samples, reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. By providing all necessary assay reagents in one easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to obtain high-quality data quickly. There is no need for researchers to procure individual components from multiple sources, painstakingly transfect and selectively propagate reporter cells, or optimize the assay.
What also sets INDIGO kits apart is their proprietary CryoMite™ cryo-preservation process, which eliminates weeks of cell-culture work, allowing researchers to get reliable data quickly. This process allows scientists to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into the assay-ready plates. There is no need for cumbersome intermediate treatment steps such as spin and rinse of cells, viability determinations, or cell titer adjustments prior to assay setup. Simply thaw and plate the reporter cells, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain assay results in as little as 24 hours.
INDIGO’s Human Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α) Reporter Assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well and 384-well assay formats. Bulk volumes of assay reagents are also available to accommodate high throughput screening applications. Additionally, researchers can take advantage of INDIGO's assay services for convenient and economical outsourcing of their HNF4α-related studies.
For more information about INDIGO's HNF4α Reporter Assay and other products and services, visit www.indigobiosciences.com.
