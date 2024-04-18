INDIGO Biosciences Introduces Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α)

Human Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 alpha, Agonist Assay

Agonist dose-response of Human HNF4a.

Human Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 alpha, Inhibition Assay

Inverse-Agonist dose-response of Human HNF4a.

A New Sensitive, Time-Saving Assay for Preclinical Research of Metabolic Regulation and Disease Pathogenesis

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of innovative cell-based reporter assays, announced today the launch of its latest Nuclear Receptor Assay: the Human Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α) Reporter Assay.

"INDIGO is pleased to introduce this robust assay," stated Bruce Sherf, Chief Technology Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. "Given the central role of HNF4α in metabolic regulation and disease pathogenesis, our assay empowers researchers to delve deeper into the intricate mechanisms underlying metabolic disorders and accelerate the development of novel therapeutics."

Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α) is a key transcription factor involved in the regulation of gene expression across various tissues, particularly in metabolic organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestine. Dysregulation of HNF4α signaling has been implicated in a range of diseases, including diabetes mellitus, liver disorders, intestinal maladies, and renal afflictions.

INDIGO's HNF4α Reporter Assay provides researchers with a powerful tool to investigate HNF4α activity, screen potential drug candidates, and unravel the complexities of metabolic regulation. Engineered with specialized reporter cells expressing functional HNF4α, the assay enables sensitive and specific detection of HNF4α activation or inhibition. Researchers can efficiently screen large compound libraries to identify HNF4α agonists, antagonists, and modulators, thereby accelerating their drug discovery timeline.

"Our goal at INDIGO is to empower researchers with innovative tools and solutions to accelerate scientific discovery that can improve human health," added Sherf. "We're excited to see the impact of our HNF4α Reporter Assay on advancing research in metabolic disorders and pave the way for new therapeutic interventions."

INDIGO’s HNF4α reporter assay kits contain all materials needed to perform the assay, including cryopreserved optimized reporter cells, media for use in recovering the cryopreserved cells and for diluting test samples, reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. By providing all necessary assay reagents in one easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to obtain high-quality data quickly. There is no need for researchers to procure individual components from multiple sources, painstakingly transfect and selectively propagate reporter cells, or optimize the assay.

What also sets INDIGO kits apart is their proprietary CryoMite™ cryo-preservation process, which eliminates weeks of cell-culture work, allowing researchers to get reliable data quickly. This process allows scientists to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into the assay-ready plates. There is no need for cumbersome intermediate treatment steps such as spin and rinse of cells, viability determinations, or cell titer adjustments prior to assay setup. Simply thaw and plate the reporter cells, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain assay results in as little as 24 hours.

INDIGO’s Human Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α) Reporter Assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well and 384-well assay formats. Bulk volumes of assay reagents are also available to accommodate high throughput screening applications. Additionally, researchers can take advantage of INDIGO's assay services for convenient and economical outsourcing of their HNF4α-related studies.

For more information about INDIGO's HNF4α Reporter Assay and other products and services, visit www.indigobiosciences.com.

Michael Gardner
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
+1 814-234-1919
email us here

You just read:

INDIGO Biosciences Introduces Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α)

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Gardner
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
+1 814-234-1919
Company/Organization
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
3006 Research Drive, Suite A1
State College, Pennsylvania, 16801
United States
+1 814-234-1919
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays. INDIGO offers assays as all-inclusive kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform the assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of applications including drug discovery, environmental monitoring, academic research, and regulatory compliance. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services. Learn more at indigobiosciences.com.

indigobiosciences.com

More From This Author
INDIGO Biosciences Introduces Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 Alpha (HNF4α)
INDIGO Biosciences Releases Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for the Human Oxytocin Receptor
INDIGO Biosciences Releases a Family of Cell-Based Reporter Assays for the Adrenergic Receptors
View All Stories From This Author