Out Now: Southern Soil Troubadour Cam Allen Is Asking To Be Kicked Out In New Barroom Floor-Stomping Ballad
Grammy-Winning Writers/Producers Nathan Chapman and Kenny Greenberg Join Forces with Rising Songwriter and CAA Touring Artist Cam Allen for 'Kick Me Out'NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cam Allen, the rising star from the Heartland with a staggering 5 million career Spotify streams, is set to unleash his newest musical revelation, "Kick Me Out," available April 12. Riding high on the success of his recent tours supporting country icons Carly Pearce and Dwight Yoakam (Grammy and ACM award-winning classic country artist), Allen continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of southern charm and musical finesse.
Known for his raw emotional connection and authentic storytelling, Allen enlisted the expertise of 3x Grammy award-winning Nashville songwriter/producer Nathan Chapman, renowned for his work with Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Lady A and more, to bring his vision to life. Additionally, multi-talented guitarist Kenny Greenberg, a 3x Grammy award-winner (Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney and Brooks & Dunn), lent his vibrant yet soulful touch to the track as co-producer.
"This song isn’t just about heartbreak; it’s about the kind of pain that anchors you to the spot," Cam Allen said. "It’s a story I and so many have lived – one where the very source of your sorrow walks in and leaving becomes unimaginable."
Stream "Kick Me Out" now: https://onerpm.link/KickMeOut
"Cam Allen is a tour de force. He sang live with the band while we recorded 'Kick Me Out,' and his soulful vocals lit a fire under the band that you can hear in the tracks. Every once in a while you get to work with a great singer/songwriter. It’s something we don’t take lightly," said Kenny Greenberg.
Experience the magic of "Kick Me Out" live as Cam takes the stage during Koe Wetzel & Tanner Usrey's West Coast 2024 Tour from April 17-20. Tickets available now, click here.
“Cam has been playing shows with us and has been flooring us every night. One of my favorite young voices out there if not my very favorite. ‘Kick Me Out’ is an absolute slammer of a song that showcases his talent. It’s an anthem, it’s well written, it’s cool, it’s country, it’s a damn hit. Enough said,” raves Wade Bowen, Texas Regional Radio Awards' 2023 Male Vocalist and Songwriter of the Year.
"Kick Me Out" isn't just heard; it's felt. It details the struggle of trying to find the strength to stand up and walk away when every fiber of your being won’t allow it. Set against the backdrop of a dimly lit bar, the song captures moments of nostalgia and regret when the ghost of a past relationship walks back into your life. Drawing from his own experiences, Cam Allen infuses "Kick Me Out" with a palpable sense of vulnerability, which perfectly positions the song as an anthem for anyone who has ever faced the depths of a broken heart.
Recorded at Addiction Sound Studio, a hallowed space graced by Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, and more, "Kick Me Out" benefits from the studio's rich musical heritage. Played on the same guitar that accompanied him at the beginning of his songwriting journey, Cam imbues the track with a sense of authenticity that resonates with listeners.
Cam Allen uses lyricism to glue us to the barstool with him:
"As soon as she walked in, I knew I knew better
than to stick around for another round.
The more that I drink, the less I forget her
but my jeans are glued to this ole barstool.
Maybe I should start a fight, put my fist through a jaw.
Tell the bartender to go to hell, throw my drink against the wall.
Cause as long as she’s at the other end of this bar,
and she’s still got pieces of my broken heart,
these boots ain’t walking out of here now way no how.
So, if I’m gonna leave,
they gonna have to kick me out."
Recently announced as one of eight songwriters selected for the prestigious 11th annual ASCAP Guidance from Publishers for Songwriters (GPS) Project, Cam Allen is rapidly solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene. With singles like "Lake Days" and "Missin' You" amassing hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify (525,000 and 500,000, respectively), Allen's stardom continues to rise. The "Lake Days" music video premiered on CMT.com, The Country Network, The Heartland Network and DittyTV.
About Cam Allen
Cam Allen and his Oklahoma-based country band have quickly risen through the country music ranks across the Midwest. Blending south-side Oklahoma roots with an unmistakable Nashville sound, Cam has headlined numerous sold-out shows and shared the stage with some of the country’s top music talent, including Dustin Lynch, Carly Pearce, and Dwight Yoakam. Cam’s mellow, yet catchy, tracks narrate stories ranging from love and heartbreak to themes of relationships, family, and friends. For Cam, “there's a lot about finding your way through life as things change, relationships change, and you walk your path of ups and downs.” Cam’s debut EP titled "Daydream" was released in March 2022 on GOAT Music Group, an independent Texas label. To date, Cam has released seven singles: "Daydream", "Drink To That Too", "Texas", "Jack Daniel’s Cologne", "Lake Days", "Missin’ You" and “Dive Bar”. His first album, "In a Hometown," released in April 2023, has amassed over 5 million streams, and his upcoming single, "Kick Me Out," co-written and produced by Nathan Chapman, will be out in April 2024.
