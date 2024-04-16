Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,922 in the last 365 days.

Hardin County Deputy Clerk Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion and Perjury

SAVANNAH, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Hardin County Deputy Clerk Kimberly Wilkerson pleading guilty to tax evasion and perjury.

Judge J. Brent Bradberry accepted Wilkerson’s guilty plea, which stemmed from charges that Wilkerson fraudulently registered her personal vehicle to evade use tax. Wilkerson was sentenced to two years of probation, ordered to pay restitution and fines, and resign from the Hardin County Clerk’s Office. 

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jody Pickens’ Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

 

###

You just read:

Hardin County Deputy Clerk Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion and Perjury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more