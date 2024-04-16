Hardin County Deputy Clerk Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion and Perjury

SAVANNAH, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Hardin County Deputy Clerk Kimberly Wilkerson pleading guilty to tax evasion and perjury.

Judge J. Brent Bradberry accepted Wilkerson’s guilty plea, which stemmed from charges that Wilkerson fraudulently registered her personal vehicle to evade use tax. Wilkerson was sentenced to two years of probation, ordered to pay restitution and fines, and resign from the Hardin County Clerk’s Office.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jody Pickens’ Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

