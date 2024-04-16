Local Attorney and Small Business Owner Lourdes Casanova’s Judicial Campaign Meets Fundraising Goal
Casanova Showcases Robust Fundraising Numbers In First Quarter of Fundraising
I have a strong, diverse and engaged committee that is working hard to share my experience and qualifications to serve as Palm Beach County Court Judge”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lourdes Casanova for County Court Judge Campaign announced it has raised $35,000 in campaign contributions and received a loan for $25,000 from Lourdes Casanova, bringing the total raised to $60,000 for the first quarter fundraising report. The Q1 report covers fundraising from January 1 to March 31. The Casanova campaign launched in mid-February and hit its fundraising goal in only five weeks.
Looking strictly at fundraising from individual donors, Casanova’s Judicial Campaign raised the most amount of money in the Group 2 seat, outpacing all candidates in that seat. Due to the Judicial Canons, which restrict how judicial candidates run their campaigns, Lourdes Casanova was not allowed to solicit donations herself; instead, fundraising occurred through a committee of responsible members supporting the campaign.
“I am very thankful for the early support we have received in the campaign. I have a strong, diverse and engaged committee that is working hard to share my experience and qualifications to serve as Palm Beach County Court Judge. We are working hard to meet voters across the county and grow the broad coalition of support to run a successful county-wide election,” Lourdes Casanova stated.
Casanova is the founding attorney of Casanova Law, a Palm Beach County law firm providing representation in the areas of Criminal Law, DUI, Fish and Wildlife, Sealing and Expunging, Juvenile Court, Traffic Tickets, Civil Small Claims, and Immigration.
Casanova founded her law firm in 2015 after beginning her legal career in public service as a prosecutor for the State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach County. In her role as a prosecutor, she litigated hundreds of cases, conducted jury trials, reviewed warrants, and examined evidence.
In addition to her law practice, Casanova has continued to serve our community through her work with organizations, including:
* Palm Beach County Hispanic Bar Association, President (2023)
* Florida Bar Leadership Academy, Fellow (2022-2023)
* Florida Bar Voluntary Bar Liaison Committee, Member
* Palm Beach County Bar Association, Bench Bar Conference, Session Co-Chair (2021-2022)
* Special Olympics, Volunteer
* Florida Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, Member
* Florida Association for Women Lawyers, Member
Casanova is often called upon by local news stations and schools to serve as a guest speaker on legal matters. Casanova’s work in the community has earned her recognition in The National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40,” Super Lawyers Rising Stars, and “10 Best” Female Attorneys for Client Satisfaction. In 2021, Casanova was voted Member of the Year by her Palm Beach County Hispanic Bar Association peers.
Casanova’s passion and focus has been litigating county court cases in both government and private practice. Known as “the people’s court,” the County Court oversees various citizen disputes such as traffic offenses, misdemeanor crimes, and monetary disputes of $50,000 or less. Casanova appears in the County Court weekly and has experience litigating in the county criminal, civil, and traffic divisions.
Casanova is a proud “double Gator,” having graduated cum laude from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Arts and later her Juris Doctor degree. Casanova is also a proud “Wildcat,” graduating as Valedictorian of Royal Palm Beach Community High School in 2005.
Casanova was raised in Palm Beach County by her loving parents, who immigrated to the United States in search of freedom. As part of the first generation in her family to be born in the U.S., Casanova has a profound appreciation for the constitutional principles of due process, separation of powers, and access to courts.
Casanova lives in Royal Palm Beach, where she grew up, with her two beloved rescue dogs, Mouse and Fox.
