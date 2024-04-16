Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,401 in the last 365 days.

Show your support for the outdoors while enjoying a day at the ballpark

Join the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Iowa Cubs, for Outdoors Day with the Iowa Cubs, on May 10.

  • The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a dry bag.
  • Kids activities near the indoor playground include backyard bass, t-shirt coloring, custom iron-ons and a selfie booth.
  • Visit with State Conservation Officers at the Turn in Poachers trailer and race a sailboat.
  • Take advantage of photo opportunities with Smokey the Bear in celebration of his 80th birthday
  • Gates open at 6 p.m., first pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m.

Tickets are $11 each, and $4 from the sale of each ticket goes to support the Iowa Hunter Education Association. Go to https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/iowadnr for ticket information.

Iowa Hunter Education Instructor Association is committed to supporting organized conservation and outdoor recreation programs and efforts across of Iowa. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the primary functions of IHEIA are to provide funding and support to Iowa's Hunter Education, Fish Iowa, Becoming an Outdoors Woman, Outdoor Journey for Girls, Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Field to Fork, Hook and Cook, various youth shooting sports programs and other outdoor skills-based offerings. 

 

You just read:

Show your support for the outdoors while enjoying a day at the ballpark

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more