Show your support for the outdoors while enjoying a day at the ballpark

Join the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Iowa Cubs, for Outdoors Day with the Iowa Cubs, on May 10. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a dry bag.

Kids activities near the indoor playground include backyard bass, t-shirt coloring, custom iron-ons and a selfie booth.

Visit with State Conservation Officers at the Turn in Poachers trailer and race a sailboat.

Take advantage of photo opportunities with Smokey the Bear in celebration of his 80 th birthday

Gates open at 6 p.m., first pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Tickets are $11 each, and $4 from the sale of each ticket goes to support the Iowa Hunter Education Association. Go to https://fevo-enterprise.com/ event/iowadnr for ticket information. Iowa Hunter Education Instructor Association is committed to supporting organized conservation and outdoor recreation programs and efforts across of Iowa. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the primary functions of IHEIA are to provide funding and support to Iowa's Hunter Education, Fish Iowa, Becoming an Outdoors Woman, Outdoor Journey for Girls, Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Field to Fork, Hook and Cook, various youth shooting sports programs and other outdoor skills-based offerings.