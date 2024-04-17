Instrumental joins NVIDIA Metropolis to enable fully automated defect detection for complex electronics assembly

The Instrumental app Discover AI feature uses anomaly-detecting AI to start surfacing unknown defects in your design.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrumental, the leading manufacturing AI and data platform, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications. NVIDIA Metropolis nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge vision AI applications that are designed to make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

Instrumental develops a manufacturing AI and data platform, using NVIDIA GPUs, to quickly identify defects in manufacturing processes. The platform is supported by hardware on assembly lines and captures images of assembly processes. Its proprietary no-code AI algorithm effortlessly identifies both known and unknown defects. Engineers utilize assembly data records and AI-powered correlations, which give a ranked list of highly correlated relationships, to pinpoint and address root causes. Thus, teams at companies like Bose, Cisco Meraki, and SolarEdge can expedite their new product introductions, avert expensive field failures, and improve profit margins. Collaborating with NVIDIA has facilitated Instrumental’s deployments by delivering blazing-fast inference time on the edge, thus reducing cycle time and, in turn, minimizing the impact on customers’ throughput.

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost-effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety issues. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of members who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques and most efficient deployment platforms and using an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Members can gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Instrumental CEO Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said, “Our customers make some of the world’s most admired products, where quality is paramount. They leverage our advanced AI technology at the edge to be proactive, eliminate waste, and build better products for their users. Instrumental has been leveraging NVIDIA GPU accelerated computing and software tools for many years and is excited about joining NVIDIA Metropolis in this next stage in our collaboration.”

About Instrumental

Instrumental is the leading manufacturing AI and data platform for companies optimizing their manufacturing processes. The world's most admired brands, including Axon, Bose, Cisco Meraki, and SolarEdge, rely on Instrumental's cloud platform and customizable AI to accelerate time-to-market, improve yields, eliminate rework, and save engineering time. Instrumental is mission-driven to remove processes that slow down the assembly line and deliver better quality products faster than ever. Instrumental was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss.

For more information, visit www.instrumental.com.