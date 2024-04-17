Mendtronix Inc. Announces Strategic Consolidation of Operations to Enhance Customer Options from a Single Vendor

Mendtronix Inc. San Diego Headquarters

Streamlining for Excellence: Mendtronix Inc. Centralizes Operations to San Diego for Enhanced Service and Efficiency

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendtronix Inc., (aka “MTI”) a leading provider in technical and logistics services including assembly, kitting, accessorizing, warehousing, order fulfillments and transportation services, is excited to announce the strategic consolidation of its Pittsburgh operations into the San Diego Super Center. This move is part of our ongoing efforts to streamline operations and bolster the depth of our service offerings, ensuring that we continue to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our clients.

The San Diego Super Center, spanning an impressive 88,000 square feet, will now serve as the heart of Mendtronix Inc.'s operations. This consolidation allows us to further leverage our one-stop shopping for a wide range of services that efficiently link customer’s products to their markets. Despite this change, MTI remains committed to providing comprehensive national coverage.

"We believe this strategic move will not only enhance our operational efficiency, but also our ability to serve clients without their need for multiple vendors."- Steve Storr, President/CEO. "By focusing our resources and expertise in one key location, we are poised to deliver even more value and innovation in our service offerings."

About Mendtronix Inc.:
Mendtronix Inc. is a leading provider of national logistics, contract assembly, fulfillment, kitting, and warehousing solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Mendtronix Inc. supports businesses in optimizing linking their products efficiently to their markets without managing multiple vendors and reaching their full potential. For more information, visit mendtronix.com

