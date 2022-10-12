First-In-Class Wireless Surgical Camera Arrives in Medical Device Industry via Partnership with Mendtronix Inc.

Mendtronix Inc. Headquarters - San Diego, California - 88,000 sqft Facility

The surgical camera is the latest innovation from Lazurite, and Mendtronix is one of the few companies qualified to provide full order logistics and fulfilment.

We are pleased to partner with Mendtronix to support the launch of ArthroFree. Their comprehensive array of medical logistics services makes them an ideal partner.” — Lazurite President and General Counsel Leah Brownlee