Mendtronix Inc. (MTI) Acquires A New West Coast Facility, After Seeing a Significant Rise in Client Base
Leading provider of medical device logistical and technical services Mendtronix Inc., announces the acquisition of a massive new facility on the West Coast.
Prospective clients are surprised how MTI singularly replaces their expectation of multiple vendors, with just one capable partner. Our new San Diego HQ operation further enhances that experience.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendtronix Inc. (MTI) has announced the acquisition of a large new west coast facility. The move will allow the company to reach a wider audience, consolidating the three existing San Diego area operations and providing significant room for continuous growth. The newly acquired 88,000 sq. ft. facility will encompass all of MTI’s west coast technical and logistical service offerings for medical devices, and compliments its east coast facility in Pittsburgh PA.
— Steve Storr, President & CEO
The global medical device market has exploded as of late, along with the emergence of Covid-19, further substantiating the importance of this market. According to a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights, the value of the global medical devices market was put at $425 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $612 billion by 2025. Unfortunately, many of the 3PL and contract assembly service providers in the industry do not meet the needs of clients in terms of comprehensiveness and quality. A recent December 2021 customer survey of all MTI’s medical device customers resulted in a 98% satisfaction score, including the price value of services.
The demand for advanced medical devices taking advantage of new technologies, including everything from smart phones integrations to sophisticated electro-mechanical applications, is rapidly expanding. MTI is a leader in supporting this wide range of new medical devices, including contract assembly and testing, complex kitting, documentation, traceability, parts and finished goods storage, integrated order fulfillments, and rapid shipping to any set of end users.
The new facility enhances the company’s efficiency to provide a full range of rigorous ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System services. It also helps businesses, especially medical startups that do not have warehouse space or contract assembly and logistics knowledge, to physically get their products to market.
