38th National Child Nutrition Conference: Uniting Leaders to Shape the Future of Child Nutrition
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association proudly announces the commencement of the 38th annual National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC) today, both in-person at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, FL, and virtually online. Over 2,100 passionate individuals from organizations across the country including child care centers, home providers, sponsoring organizations, school districts, afterschool programs, Head Start programs, Food Banks, tribal nations, and State Agencies are in attendance. This conference serves as a platform for professionals from all states to engage in discussions regarding program operations, food access, and nutrition security, fostering collaboration and innovation in the field.
The National Conference General Session features two distinguished speakers from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS). Administrator, Cindy Long, will provide updates on the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to enhance children's health through the USDA's Child Nutrition Programs and Dr. Caree Cotwright, Director of Nutrition Security and Health Equity, will discuss the USDA’s efforts in advancing food and nutrition security across the nation.
The conference also offers an impressive lineup of featured speakers throughout the week. On Tuesday, the USDA FNS team will share updates on the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), while the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Rosen Hotels & Resorts offer insights into their impressive work. Then, on Thursday, the USDA FNS team returns with Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) updates, alongside two impactful presentations, The Unconscious Mind: Implicit Bias and The Power of the Food Program.
With five days full of over 150 engaging presentations, insightful discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities, attendees are in for a week of a-ha moments they will be able to take home and implement in each of their roles.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Our core mission is to provide advocacy, education and resources for everyone involved in administering, operating and participating in USDA's child nutrition programs. Our overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.
Jennifer Basey
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 512-850-8278
