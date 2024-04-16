IntelliTec College Pueblo Earns Military Friendly School Designation
IntelliTec College - Pueblo has been awarded a Silver designation on the 2024-2025 Military Friendly School list (non-traditional schools category).PUEBLO, CO, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliTec College - Pueblo, a branch campus of IntelliTec Grand Junction, is honored to announce they have earned a 2024-2025 Military Friendly School designation. IntelliTec College is proud of its long history of individualized student support, and IntelliTec prioritizes each student and believes in supporting the veteran community. IntelliTec College is a career-training vocational school with three additional locations: Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Military Friendly School list is created annually by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). VIQTORY, founded in 2001, connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs and Military Friendly brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any government entity.
The Military Friendly School list is based on extensive research using public data sources for over 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools that wish to participate. This year, more than 2600 schools participated in the survey.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with an assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
VIQTORY’s National Director of Military Partnerships, Kayla Lopez said, “Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”
The 2024-2025 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
IntelliTec College - Pueblo is proud to be honored with the Military Friendly Silver designation, and appreciates all those who have served our country. IntelliTec College offers extensive military and veteran benefits; for more information please visit www.intellitec.edu. For more information about the Pueblo campus, visit https://intellitec.edu/locations/pueblo-campus/.
