Driving Digital Transformation: Palladin Technologies and Sitenna Forge Strategic Partnership

Through our partnership with Sitenna, we're not just integrating platforms; we're connecting expertise, innovation, and industry insight to pave the way for transformative digital solutions.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palladin Technologies, a renowned leader in the Communications and CRM Consulting industries, is delighted to unveil its strategic partnership with Sitenna, a premier provider of digital infrastructure solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Palladin Technologies extends its expertise to enhance Sitenna's capabilities on the Salesforce platform, offering clients innovative solutions to drive digital transformation and business growth.
The partnership between Palladin Technologies and Sitenna represents a powerful synergy of strengths, with Palladin Technologies bringing its deep domain knowledge in CRM implementation, customization, and integration, and Sitenna offering its robust digital infrastructure solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses across industries.
"Through our partnership with Sitenna, we're not just integrating platforms; we're connecting expertise, innovation, and industry insight to pave the way for transformative digital solutions. It's about more than technology—it's about harnessing our combined strengths to empower businesses on their digital journey, " said Melvin McNamara, EVP, Strategy, Innovation & Insights.
As part of the collaboration, Palladin Technologies will work closely with Sitenna to provide specialized tailored services, including consulting, implementation, customization, and support. By harnessing the combined expertise of both companies, clients will benefit from tailored solutions that seamlessly integrate with their existing digital infrastructure, driving efficiency, agility, and scalability.
Sitenna’s CEO Daniel Campion states "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Palladin Technologies. This synergy enhances the integration of Sitenna platform with Salesforce, allowing us to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions that streamline operations and accelerate business outcomes across various industries. This partnership is a significant step towards our goal of empowering clients with scalable, efficient, and transformative solutions that underpin the delivery of next generation digital infrastructure networks."
The partnership underscores both companies' dedication to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and delivering exceptional value to clients. “Sitenna is another great example of how we have been building our strategic partnerships with best-in-class partners to provide the most comprehensive solutions possible to our customers'' said Ryan Prescott, VP, Emerging Technologies at Palladin. Together, Palladin Technologies and Sitenna are poised to empower businesses with the tools and technologies they need to accelerate their digital transformation and infrastructure journey and achieve sustainable growth.
Palladin Technologies, a Crest Salesforce partner founded in 2016, specializes in Salesforce Implementation, Managed Services, and Turnkey Business Process Outsourcing Services. Boasting a rapidly growing team with over 300 Salesforce certifications, the company has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, but serves clients worldwide through its global locations.
Recognizing the critical need for enhanced infrastructure, Sitenna utilizes its cloud-based Ecosystem Management Platform to drive unprecedented efficiencies for providers, enabling faster, easier, and more cost-effective deployment of infrastructure. Collaborating with infrastructure providers, mobile operators, energy majors, and government entities at local and national levels, Sitenna is on a mission to unlock the technologies of tomorrow, today. With offices in Birmingham and London, UK; Limerick, Ireland; and Atlanta, US, Sitenna is committed to revolutionizing infrastructure development on a global scale.
