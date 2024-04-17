Introducing: 23-Year Old Deli-Boy and Gen-Z Singer/Songwriter Gavin McGee; New Single "Loan" Now Streaming

Gavin McGee Cover Art for New Album 23-year old deli-boy and gen-Z singer/songwriter Gavin McGee

23-year old, Norwalk, CT "deli-boy & gen-z singer/songwriter" Gavin McGee has released a new single "Loan" from his upcoming album "What Was Will Be Again.

Introducing 23-year old deli-boy & gen-z singer/songwriter Gavin McGee, a Norwalk, CT-based artist whose songs combine the intimacy of American Folk and the energetic sound of Alt-Rock. His warm vocals have been compared to artists like Caamp and Zach Bryan, while delivering performances similar to The Backseat Lovers and Big Thief. His new song "Loan" has been released on major platforms, and is now streaming worldwide.

"Only giving, and never receiving the love you deserve? 'Loan' is the heart-wrenching indie-rock song for you. A story about a girl who wants to get by, without people demanding her body, her attention, her love. In a life where growing up seems inevitable, we face new challenges at every new stage," said McGee

"Loan" was recorded at Red Caiman Studios in Pittsburgh, PA, and is soon to be featured on McGee’s Sophomore EP ‘What Was Will Be Again’ (Summer 2024). Songs on the album will explore personal themes of memory, mental health, and human connection.

The recording project originated in a college park, after McGee and his bandmates won a contest hosted by a student record label. They were invited to record at Red Caiman Studios, considered to be Pittsburgh's premier recording facility.

McGee is already a seasoned live performer who has cultivated a strong audience from DIY basement venues to stages across New England. He has opened for notable acts such as Twiddle's Mihali and Florida-based Indie-Rockers Flipturn.

"Loan" features performances by Jacob Zang on Guitar, Alex Weibel on Bass, and Jake Stretch on Drums. The track was engineered and produced by Jesse Naus. Creative Direction by Archer.

